Of course, it’s big news that Rush Limbaugh has “advanced” lung cancer but Fox News is letting its fans know in lots of ways that Limbaugh is part of the family.

Fox anchor Bill Hemmer expressed surprise he hadn’t heard about Limbaugh’s condition before the public announcement. It was Hemmer who broke the news about the 69 year-old talk radio host to Fox News viewers.

HEMMER: We’re hearing that conservative American talk radio host Rush Limbaugh announcing he has advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh said he was experiencing shortness of breath before seeing doctors who discovered the issue. The host saying that he hopes to be back on the air on Thursday, so that’s three days from now.

…

Our best to Rush and his wife, Kathryn during what is certainly an uncertain time, Martha [MacCallum, cohost], for this American conservative radio show icon.

[…]

HEMMER: I tell ya, this is the first I’ve heard of it. To Rush out there, age 69, best of luck with the battle. We will, on a Monday, wait to see what Rush has to say between now and Thursday and we’ll certainly be listening on Thursday for his first comments about this if it takes him until Thursday.

As for FoxNews.com, Limbaugh’s illness gave them the excuse to prominently feature three stories about Limbaugh’s attacks on Trump’s impeachment just underneath the top headline about Limbaugh’s illness.

You can watch Hemmer announce the news below, from Iowa, where he and MacCallum will anchor coverage of tonight’s caucuses.

NOTE: While we have no fondness for Limbaugh, we never wish harm on anyone.