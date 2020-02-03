Of course, it’s big news that Rush Limbaugh has “advanced” lung cancer but Fox News is letting its fans know in lots of ways that Limbaugh is part of the family.
Fox anchor Bill Hemmer expressed surprise he hadn’t heard about Limbaugh’s condition before the public announcement. It was Hemmer who broke the news about the 69 year-old talk radio host to Fox News viewers.
HEMMER: We’re hearing that conservative American talk radio host Rush Limbaugh announcing he has advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh said he was experiencing shortness of breath before seeing doctors who discovered the issue. The host saying that he hopes to be back on the air on Thursday, so that’s three days from now.
Our best to Rush and his wife, Kathryn during what is certainly an uncertain time, Martha [MacCallum, cohost], for this American conservative radio show icon.
HEMMER: I tell ya, this is the first I’ve heard of it. To Rush out there, age 69, best of luck with the battle. We will, on a Monday, wait to see what Rush has to say between now and Thursday and we’ll certainly be listening on Thursday for his first comments about this if it takes him until Thursday.
As for FoxNews.com, Limbaugh’s illness gave them the excuse to prominently feature three stories about Limbaugh’s attacks on Trump’s impeachment just underneath the top headline about Limbaugh’s illness.
You can watch Hemmer announce the news below, from Iowa, where he and MacCallum will anchor coverage of tonight’s caucuses.
NOTE: While we have no fondness for Limbaugh, we never wish harm on anyone.
However, methinks Mister Limbaugh better start working on a convincing cover-story for those trips to Dominican Republic and his ‘outreach’ to the country’s under-age boys…
And now he has a medical situation that he will need to handle – it’s good for him that he has plenty of medical coverage thanks to his membership in AFTRA as a full-time radio host going back at least 35 years. So unlike millions of Americans he derided, he doesn’t have to worry about a major illness emptying his bank account. (I note that he discussed that people who have more money should be able to afford better care, in the same way that wealthier people can enjoy better hotel rooms and better cars for themselves.)
I have no opinion about his medical status. I don’t wish to see anyone suffer from any disease. I do have great pity for Limbaugh for the way he’s conducted his life. And I continue to hold him responsible for having encouraged bigotry and hatred, and for emboldening so many deplorables to act out their inner viciousness. His spoken motto of “Well, SOMEONE had to say it!” has sadly had consequences for millions of people. And his own viciousness toward others suffering from medical conditions, like Michael J. Fox, has been truly repulsive.
In the final analysis, the best measure I can think of is the Campground standard. Meaning that we can best assess someone’s contribution to the world based on whether they leave the campground a cleaner and nicer place than the way they found it. Rush Limbaugh is a man who has worked hard to make the campground a much dirtier and more unpleasant place for the rest of us, and he’s enriched himself while doing so. I can only hope that his career will serve as a reverse example to broadcasters with any sense of principles.
I’m sure that he’ll update his fans fairly soon with how it’s all going for him.
Of course, I would never wish harm on anyone, even if that ‘anyone’ happens to include someone who has done wished harm and destruction on everyone who doesn’t believe like he does. He is, and has been for a long time, one of the most vile of the RW machine.
I may not have wished this upon him, but I’m not going to wish a quick and full recovery for him, either.
I’m getting sick and tired of us feeling that we have to be the ‘better’ person while scum like Limbaugh wish us nothing but extinction, as brutally as possible.