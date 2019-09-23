During a visit with Trump-worshiper Maria Bartiromo, Rudy Giuliani said, “I can’t tell you” if it’s “100 percent” false that Trump threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine.

Yesterday, Donald Trump acknowledged he accused Joe Biden of corruption during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump “repeatedly pressured” Zelensky to investigate Biden. However, despite the fact that Trump had blocked aid to Ukraine at the time, no explicit quid pro quo has been reported.

So you have to wonder why Giuliani didn’t fully deny it during this exchange with Bartiromo this morning:

BARTIROMO: Did the president threaten to cut off aid to Ukraine?

GIULIANI: No, no. That was a false story.

BARTIROMO: 100 percent?

GIULIANI: Well, I can't tell you if it's 100 percent.

Was this a Giuliani fumble or was he trying to take the sting out of a revelation to come? Lapdog Bartiromo could have just dropped the question once Giuliani said it was “a false story.” Since she almost surely knew in advance what Giuliani wanted to say in the interview, this may not be quite as accidental as it might seem. On the other hand, sometimes a Ukraine cigar is just a cigar.

Watch it below, from the September 23, 2019 Mornings with Maria, via Aaron Rupar.