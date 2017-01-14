2017-01-14 19:37:27 -0500

I really appreciate Hannity and this group for being open and honest about their hatred for the ACA , for Obama and for most Americans. At least they’re not hiding it here – they’re being completely up front about their intentions and this is valuable tape for when they try to deny this stuff in another few months when the chickens come home to roost.



I did enjoy Gohmert again making a fool of himself with his fun predictions of Mexico suddenly wanting to pay for Trump’s wall idea. It’s more than clear that Mexico will never do any such thing, and it’s also clear that such a thing would have to be paid for by us – and that’s exactly what the GOP Congress intends to make happen. And by really pushing this, the GOP and the Pence White House’s spokesman are turning this into a matter of national pride for Mexico. It will be interesting to see what happens when Mexico flat out refuses this nonsense and dares Trump to retaliate.



But the juiciest part of this vicious group bullying session was Jim Jordan’s admission that the GOP actually has no intention of replacing the ACA . As we’ve noted, they simply want to get rid of it, so they can retroactively declare the Obama Presidency a failure. Jordan was particularly helpful when he noted that you don’t need to replace the ACA – as he put it, the repeal itself is the replacement – meaning that you just get rid of the ACA and let the market take over and everything will be just great. Right. Tell that to the people who will all lose their policies and who insurers will once again refuse to cover for whatever reason.



Someone in there of course mentioned the idea of Health Savings Accounts, which is of course where the “replace” idea is really going to go – meaning that it’s up to you by yourself to save up thousands of dollars in a savings account, and up to you to hope that you don’t have any other medical needs than a basic checkup or a catastrophic illness (for which your new plan would have such a high deductible that you’d find the plan itself catastrophic). I’ve particularly enjoyed how these guys play the game that if you use a Health Savings Account, you can shop for the doctor who offers the better rate. Sure. So you can try to haggle with your doctor about whether or not that chemo treatment really should cost that amount, or you can go look for another doctor and hope the cancer doesn’t do anything further while you’re “shopping”.



Based on both the Senate and the House ramming their bills through in spite of the Dems’ feeble opposition, the destruction of the ACA is actually ahead of the schedule I was thinking. I had thought they’d have the budget reconciliation idea ready only just in time for the inauguration – they’re a week ahead of schedule. Not sure how they’re intending to present it to Trump, but the GOP is happily unified about getting rid of the ACA as soon as possible.



I predict all the replacement talk will get mired in the confirmation hearing for Tom Price, and that the upcoming disaster scenario will simply be blamed on the Dems for having put these people in this situation in the first place. There is now a steady drumbeat of Right Wing media coverage, which started recently with Limbaugh and is now spreading much wider, trying a new meme: Why do we need to Repeal AND Replace? Just Repeal. We’re hearing that about the ACA and now we’re hearing it about Obama’s DACA program.



By the way, note how Hannity slyly got in the bit about Paul Ryan being wrong to tell an undocumented woman who would have qualified as part of the DACA program that he wouldn’t be pressing to deport her. Because Hannity wants to make sure that Trump and Pence are listening, and that they will in fact deport anyone and everyone they can. Remember that the Right Wing never accepts the easy win if they can reach for a lot more. There are Right Wingers who are definitely salivating over the fact that after they deport the low hanging fruit in the criminal justice system, they will be able to expand their deportations and intimidation of this population. The sad part of this is that the DACA participants willingly signed up for it and gave their addresses and information to what they thought would be a friendly and sympathetic group. They’re about to learn that this was an extremely foolish decision. I don’t believe that the Pence White House will actually go so far as a “deportation force” for those people, but I do think they’ll be encouraging all of the participants to leave the country of their own will before it is taken care of for them. Remember Rick Santorum’s vicious comments to a DACA participant last month – the intention is to have these people leave the country, theoretically to make sure they’re following the law, but in reality to both make their families’ lives impossible (thus encouraging the whole family unit to leave) and to make whatever jobs they were holding available to someone else.



The tone of this discussion indicates that The Year of the Bully is off to quite a roaring start.