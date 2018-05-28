Our mascot, Artemis, the beagle who graciously posed in front of a computer (while my brother-in-law held peanut butter just out of camera range) died Friday after a long life.
In her later years, Artemis had grown senile and could barely function. My sister and brother-in-law cared for her long past the time others probably would have. Below is the altar they made for her:
Of course, Artie will live on both on our website, on our Facebook page and on Twitter. She was a sweetie. I will miss her.
John McKee commented 2018-05-28 00:34:15 -0400 · Flag
One of God’s cruellest jokes, in my humble. If he had half a heart, every child would be able to be issued with a puppy at birth and have it live with them right through a very long life.
John McKee commented 2018-05-28 00:31:10 -0400 · Flag
Awww. Very sad, E. Non-dog people don’t understand how powerful the connection can be. Please pass my condolences on to Sis and Bro-in-law.