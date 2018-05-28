Our mascot, Artemis, the beagle who graciously posed in front of a computer (while my brother-in-law held peanut butter just out of camera range) died Friday after a long life.

In her later years, Artemis had grown senile and could barely function. My sister and brother-in-law cared for her long past the time others probably would have. Below is the altar they made for her:

Of course, Artie will live on both on our website, on our Facebook page and on Twitter. She was a sweetie. I will miss her.