Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is in the running to be Donald Trump’s press secretary, according to Politico. She’s already had two meetings with the Trump transition team and a third is expected.

Politico reports that although Republican National Committee and Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer is considered the front-runner for the job, some are “quietly pushing” for Guilfoyle. Why? Because whoever it is thinks that the half Puerto Rican Guilfoyle will provide better optics for promoting Trump’s anti-woman, anti-immigrant platform:

“Do you want a white male representing the White House when half the country thinks the President is a misogynist?” said a Guilfoyle champion in Trump’s inner circle. “Who do you want talking about Immigration? A Latino. When you have to make decisions about pro-life justices, do you want a man or a woman?”

Talk about identity politics!

You may recall that in August, 2014, Guilfoyle revealed that she prefers Russian President Vladimir Putin to our own American president:

"I mean, can I just make a special request on the magic lamp? Can we get, like, Netanyahu and, like, Putin in for 48 hours, head of the United States? I don’t know. I just want somebody to get in here and get it done right so that Americans don’t have to worry and wake up in the morning fearful of a group that’s murderous and horrific, like ISIS."

Now she may not only get her wish but she can work for Putin, too!

Some of Guilfoyle's other greatest hits:

During the presidential campaign, Guilfoyle called Hillary Clinton, “the architect of the war against babies.”

Guilfoyle blew the “secret Muslim” dog whistle about President Obama, saying about terrorism, “He’s really almost helping the other side because he’s not doing anything to help our team.”

While attacking President Obama for wanting to close Guantanamo Bay prison, Guilfoyle suggested they should all be slaughtered. “Just kill them all and close Gitmo, that’s fine."

And who can forget Guilfoyle’s Trump-slobbering New Year’s Eve where she and cohost Eric Bolling (also reportedly under consideration for a Trump administration job) were so busy fawning over their idol and his family that they missed the countdown, pretended they hadn’t and did their own after the clock had already struck midnight?

Media Matters has more examples of Guilfoyle’s special charm: She has attacked Black Lives Matter, immigrants, refugees and spoken up on behalf of torture.

No wonder she’s under consideration!

Watch Guilfoyle long for a Putin presidency below, from the August 26, 2014 The Five, via Media Matters.