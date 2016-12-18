Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is in the running to be Donald Trump’s press secretary, according to Politico. She’s already had two meetings with the Trump transition team and a third is expected.
Politico reports that although Republican National Committee and Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer is considered the front-runner for the job, some are “quietly pushing” for Guilfoyle. Why? Because whoever it is thinks that the half Puerto Rican Guilfoyle will provide better optics for promoting Trump’s anti-woman, anti-immigrant platform:
“Do you want a white male representing the White House when half the country thinks the President is a misogynist?” said a Guilfoyle champion in Trump’s inner circle.
“Who do you want talking about Immigration? A Latino. When you have to make decisions about pro-life justices, do you want a man or a woman?”
Talk about identity politics!
You may recall that in August, 2014, Guilfoyle revealed that she prefers Russian President Vladimir Putin to our own American president:
"I mean, can I just make a special request on the magic lamp? Can we get, like, Netanyahu and, like, Putin in for 48 hours, head of the United States? I don’t know. I just want somebody to get in here and get it done right so that Americans don’t have to worry and wake up in the morning fearful of a group that’s murderous and horrific, like ISIS."
Now she may not only get her wish but she can work for Putin, too!
Some of Guilfoyle's other greatest hits:
- During the presidential campaign, Guilfoyle called Hillary Clinton, “the architect of the war against babies.”
- Guilfoyle blew the “secret Muslim” dog whistle about President Obama, saying about terrorism, “He’s really almost helping the other side because he’s not doing anything to help our team.”
- While attacking President Obama for wanting to close Guantanamo Bay prison, Guilfoyle suggested they should all be slaughtered. “Just kill them all and close Gitmo, that’s fine."
And who can forget Guilfoyle’s Trump-slobbering New Year’s Eve where she and cohost Eric Bolling (also reportedly under consideration for a Trump administration job) were so busy fawning over their idol and his family that they missed the countdown, pretended they hadn’t and did their own after the clock had already struck midnight?
Media Matters has more examples of Guilfoyle’s special charm: She has attacked Black Lives Matter, immigrants, refugees and spoken up on behalf of torture.
No wonder she’s under consideration!
Watch Guilfoyle long for a Putin presidency below, from the August 26, 2014 The Five, via Media Matters.
I don’t usually call women whores but in Guilfoyle’s case, it seems not unreasonable.
Put that together and you have a recipe for the Pence Administration to have the most restricted press exposure in recent memory, with only the right wing voices being given leave to speak, and with the Fox News line of the day becoming the White House line of the day. This was already an unsupportable situation under W Bush, and it looks like they’ve put it on steroids now. Kind of like the other extreme positions it looks like the Pence Administration will be taking on every issue that matters.
While the comment speaks to Trump’s overall sleaziness, the larger problem was that it revealed Trump’s bubble; how Trump surrounds himself with spineless, gold-digging cowards, terror-eyed whores like his wife and children, and weak sychopants who accept it as locker room talk/the cost of doing business because they bow down to the great Trump to get jobs/to win Apprentice/to acquire whatever measly trinket they can for debasing themselves and many more like them. He expects his toys to dance, and those who don’t do not exist in his world.
And I actually am understanding the frustration behind BLM a little more through all this. At what point is a person just like, “Fuck the government and their rules. I never agreed to be policed by these idiots, and even if my braindead neighbor did, what the hell do I care and what does that have to do with me?”
If Trump is a “new political candidate,” then it’s only a matter of time before “new forms of political protest” sprout to compensate. And who knows what that will look like? Not good, all around.
But if there’s a more concrete example of a blathering windbag dimwit trying to string together 3-syllable words in order to say nothing in a rudderless, 2 minute rant that’s as a good as saying nothing at all, I haven’t seen it.
PWR is pure bargain bin. Her “intelligence” only impresses those who are truly retarded. Her “beauty” only exists on the set of The Five, which keeps her lighted like a soap opera dream sequence and slathered in enough make-up to threaten the worlds supply of make-up.
Trump really is shaping the future here, God help us. People growing up will think being a fickle, fairweather, myopic prostitute is the way to success. But, maybe that’s the way it’s always been? I don’t know anymore.
Ugh. So bizarre his hiring choices are straight off the network roster. Somewhere, Andrea Tantaros’ eyes are rolling up out of her head and straight into outer space.