In perhaps the craziest primary night ever, Arizona, Florida and Illinois are holding primaries tonight. Ohio was on the calendar but has delayed its primary until June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been declared the winner of Florida and Illinois already. Is this the end for the Bernie Sanders campaign?
Ellen commented 2020-03-17 23:42:06 -0400 · Flag
A lot of progressives are excited bout Marie Newman defeating anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Illinois but not all the news outlets have called it for her (yet).
https://www.vox.com/2020/3/17/21184672/marie-newman-dan-lipinski-illinois-primary-results
https://www.chicagotribune.com/election-2020/ct-illinois-primary-election-day-updates-20200317-gf5morm2gzbc5j3laniwpr5kx4-story.html
Ellen commented 2020-03-17 23:34:04 -0400 · Flag
While I was on the phone chatting with a friend, Biden swept the primaries. So it’s all but certain the’s the nominee now. Better come up with a good answer about Hunter, Joe! Don’t be swift boated or “her emails!”
John McKee commented 2020-03-17 23:16:02 -0400 · Flag
All over bar the shouting. Nomination. Presidency. Senate and House. Should the nation give the Republican Party a dignified funeral?
Ellen commented 2020-03-17 21:59:52 -0400 · Flag
I forgot Arizona is on Pacific Time now because it doesn’t follow Daylight Savings Time.
Ellen commented 2020-03-17 21:58:09 -0400 · Flag
I’ve been on a tele-town hall with my congressman about the coronavirus pandemic. He said there were 10,000 calls which seems quite a high number. On the other hand, with everyone stuck at home, perhaps it’s to be expected.