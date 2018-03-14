We will soon find out whether the winner in the closely-contested special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District is Republican Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb.
I’ll be watching Fox News. What coverage are you watching? Or are you skipping it altogether?
Share your thoughts and observations below.
(Image of Pennsylvania by PAHouseGOP at English Wikipedia via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license)
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-14 00:59:11 -0400 · Flag
Oops… I said CNN did the 70% calculation. Actually it was MSNBC. It’s late and I’m sleepy. 😴
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-14 00:57:11 -0400 · Flag
Daily Kos, a decidedly partisan source, declared it in favor of Lamb in their live blog. King on CNN upped the percentage of absentee votes Saccone needs to win. If I recall, even if Saccone wins 70% of the outstanding absentee ballots he falls short.
So, yes, it’s too close to call but I’d rather be Lamb than Saccone at this point.
Ellen commented 2018-03-14 00:51:38 -0400 · Flag
NBC interrupted to say that no news organization has called the race. While he’s speaking, the lower third banner says, “NBC News has not declared a winner.”
Fox merely says, “Lamb declares himself winner” and race “too close to call.”
Ellen commented 2018-03-14 00:44:51 -0400 · Flag
I never saw him speak before. He really is a picture-perfect candidate.
Ellen commented 2018-03-14 00:44:25 -0400 · Flag
Lamb is declaring victory.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 23:30:27 -0400 · Flag
Westmoreland County has decided to count their ballots as well. Results should be in by midnight.
Still cautiously optimistic. Saccone will have to outperform his precinct performance with his absentee ballot performance to win according to CNN. Like 62-63% in his favor. His precinct performance sub-60% with (I think) 3 precincts in Westmoreland not reporting for whatever reason. I hope the 3 unreported precincts aren’t corrupt GOPers waiting to know how many ballots to stuff into the box for the win.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 23:28:14 -0400 · Flag
I’d say a prayer, but Saccone said Lamb supporters hate God.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 23:26:52 -0400 · Flag
.38 right now
Ellen commented 2018-03-13 23:26:35 -0400 · Flag
Kornacki thinks it’s unlikely Saccone can catch up.
Ellen commented 2018-03-13 23:24:44 -0400 · Flag
I’m watching MSNBC because Fox keep cutting away from election. Kornacki said there is a recount if the difference is .5 or less.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 23:20:52 -0400 · Flag
Washington County just reversed themselves. They’re going to scan AND hand count their 1,195 absentee ballots tonight. The count will be all released at once. Better be a night owl because it’s going to take a couple of hours to count them.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 23:13:09 -0400 · Flag
There is no automatic recount according to CNN. That said, certainly the GOP will call for one of they lose out of shear desperation.
CNN has Lamb up by 847 with Allegheny County – Lamb country – done. By done I mean 100% in + absentee ballots 100% counted. Meanwhile, Westmoreland County and Washington County – Saccone country – won’t count their absentee ballots until tomorrow morning.
Even Rick Santorum on CNN is giving the edge to Lamb. Say your prayers before you go to bed! 😇
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 23:07:17 -0400 · Flag
President Rump said " Thousands of Harrible, Harrible people voted illegally".
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 22:37:34 -0400 · Flag
I’m cautiously optimistic. However, no matter what the Republicans have to be wetting their pants right now. Pragmatically this district is about to get de-gerrymandered in 8th months so whoever wins won’t sit in the seat very long. So it’s importance isn’t the balance of power in D.C. but the larger message it sends as to the temperament of the electorate.
Laughing at a Trump sycophant on CNN spin this as a win for Trump. His logic is Trump showed up and a 5% point poll lead for Lamb has narrowed to this nail biter. Any argument Trump got them into this mess in the 1st place he ignores. Not to mention right-wingers throw poo at polls until it makes their case. 🤣
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 22:30:51 -0400 · Flag
Well, compared to the last minute polls it’s a lot closer than expected. However, Lamb is still outperforming by huge margins for such a red district. It won’t be over until the absentee ballots are counted.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:16:42 -0400 · Flag
doesn’t look good :(
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:12:45 -0400 · Flag
918 vote lead yikes.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:11:43 -0400 · Flag
St Bonaventure by 5 with 20 minutes in.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:08:22 -0400 · Flag
1238 LEAD NOW
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:06:56 -0400 · Flag
Kornacki going crazy on MSNBC.
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:02:19 -0400 · Flag
Putin working behind the curtain
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 22:01:09 -0400 · Flag
1132 lead now
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 21:57:26 -0400 · Flag
95% IN 928 lead
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 21:54:15 -0400 · Flag
St Bonaventure 23 UCLA 22
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 21:52:56 -0400 · Flag
51-49
Jan Hall commented 2018-03-13 21:51:43 -0400 · Flag
50-49 87% in
Ellen commented 2018-03-13 21:44:06 -0400 · Flag
I’m at the gym where CNN is on. I will listen to Fox when Ingraham comes on.
Maddow is talking about Tillerson.
I can’t stand the suspense!
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-03-13 21:30:18 -0400 · Flag
King is doing his typically outstanding election map coverage for n CNN. Lamb certainly is over-performing based up Trump v Clinton. With 61% in Lamb is still ahead 52.7 to 46.7. 🤞
Meanwhile Hannity is ignoring the race in favor of his trademark partisan crackpot conspiracy theories.
