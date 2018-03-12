Stormy Daniels, North Korea, DACA, Wikileaks and men’s rights are the subjects of this week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check them out after the jump… if you dare.

Before we get to the current candidates, let’s have a round of raspberries for Tucker Carlson, last week’s winner. His “winning” quote accused “demagogues on the other channels” of using “the traumatized children of Parkland as a human shield.” And more. Charming, eh?

And now, here are this week’s nominees:

Brian Kilmeade, complaining about DACA recipients protesting in front of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office:

“...I don’t love that attitude. This is a favor for them. They don’t belong here. This is a fix for that. Their parents brought them here, I get it. But they can’t walk around arrogantly pounding on doors demanding citizenship.”

Sean Hannity, praising Julian Assange and Wikileaks:

“11 years they’ve never gotten a thing wrong. That is a far better track records than the three major networks, MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post and the New York Times. Not once that I have ever seen did they get it wrong.”

Evangelical Pastor Robert Jeffress, discussing evangelical support for Trump despite his alleged extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels:

“Evangelicals know they’re not compromising their beliefs in order to support this great president. And let’s be clear: Evangelicals still believe in the Commandment ‘Thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’ OK? We’re still agreed on that.

However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him."

Dan Bongino, falsely suggesting that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un wants to talk to Trump because his tough tweets brought the country to its knees (In fact, North Korea has sought talks with the U.S. for decades)

“Well, the Kim regime … have been holding the threat of nuclear war like a gun to the head of the world now for years. But think about what happened. They took advantage of our predictability on this ... and we have been predictable through Democrat and Republican administrations.

Then, we get a Queens builder in office who drops a couple DEFCON 1 level tweets in there. He’s entirely unpredictable and, all of the sudden, they want to chat about denuclearization.”

Tucker Carlson:

“Even as women far outpace men in higher education, for example, virtually every college campus supports a women’s studies department whose core goal is to attack male power. Our politicians and business leaders internalize and amplify that message. Men are privileged. Women are oppressed. Hire and promote and reward accordingly. Now, that would be fine if it were true. But it’s not true. At best, it’s an outdated view of an America that no longer exists. At worst, it’s a pernicious lie.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on March 18, 2018.

May the worst quote win!