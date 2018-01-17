Last week, Fox was full of outrageous excuses for Donald Trump’s “s**thole countries” remark. But U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio found a way to compete with outrageousness of his own. And that’s not all the outrageousness worthy of inclusion in this week’s poll. But first, let’s give a loud raspberry to Pastor Robert Jeffress, winner of last week’s poll, for his smear of evangelicals who don’t support Trump.

This week’s nominees are:

Jillian Mele:

“Excitement for President Trump’s fake news awards is so off the charts that, guess what, we have to wait another week to find out who won.”

Tucker Carlson, interviewing Stephen Miller after he was reportedly removed from CNN by a security guard after a contentious interview with Jake Tapper:

“Do you think if you had been, I don’t know, a member of MS-13, here illegally, that CNN would have had security pull you off the set?”

Stephen Miller, responding to Tucker Carlson’s question about being escorted off the set of CNN:

“Well, I assume if I was a member of MS-13, here illegally, they would be clamoring to get me into the voting booth.”

Steve Doocy, the morning after Donald Trump flubbed singing the national anthem during the college football national championship game:

“After a year of protests in the National Football League, President Trump showing the nation how to honor the flag last night in Atlanta.”

Jesse Watters, defending Trump’s “s**thole countries” remarks:

“This is how the forgotten men and women in America talk at the bar. This is how Trump relates to people. If you’re in a bar and you’re in Wisconsin and you’re thinking they’re bringing in a bunch of Haiti people or El Salvadoreans [sic] or people from Niger, this is how some people talk. Is it graceful? No. Is it polite or delicate? Absolutely not. Is it a little offensive? Of course it is. But you know what? This doesn’t move the needle at all. This is who Trump is. He doesn’t care, he shoots from the hip and if he offends some people? Fine. There are so many more offensive things that are happening in this world – we just talked about ISIS beheading people, there is crime in the inner city, people are getting kicked off welfare.”

Greg Gutfeld, defending Trump’s “s**thole countries” remarks:

“Surprise – he’s blunt. Surprise – he’s too blunt. I mean, you could say he goes too far. … I don’t think he should say that, I’ll say that. But you gotta ask … why can’t citizens stay in their country and fix their country? Why is it that they can’t do that? How do you describe a country where it’s impossible for you to fix it? Maybe you don’t call it that but there’s something about a country in which maybe you want to stay but there’s no way to fix it. I’ve lived in apartments like that … and I’ve called them that word. Everybody has lived in an s-hole.”

Tucker Carlson, defending Trump’s “s**thole countries” remarks:

“If you’re saying that a lot of the people who come from those countries are good people, of course I completely agree. But the idea that you’re not allowed to say that they’re pretty crummy countries – Haiti, for example, or El Salvador – I’ve been in both of them. That’s why people are leaving them to come here. So I don’t understand what the sin is. You’re not allowed to point out that other countries aren’t as good places to live as America? Like what is the problem?”

Rachel Campos-Duffy blaming Democrats for the controversy over Trump’s “s**thole countries” remarks:

“I still have a problem with people in a private meeting going out and saying what the president said… It makes our country look bad. I think the Democrats in this case should have used some discretion and even if he did say that, maybe for the sake of the country, not say something, not repeat it.”

Kevin Jackson defending Trump’s “s**thole countries” remarks.

“What Donald Trump said is what millions of Americans say every single day. We’re sending our money to these crap holes, these third world armpits, and expecting something different. We have watched liberal policies ruin not only America but ruin these countries. They are not industrializing and helping these countries grow. They are feeding dictators.”

Joe Arpaio, on Hawaii’s false missile alert:

“I don’t want to get into it, but I know doing a certain investigation on a fake, fraudulent government document, they couldn’t even solve that case. They don’t even want to look at it. So either they’re incompetent or there’s something behind it.”

