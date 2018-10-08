The Fox News outrageousness over Brett Kavanaugh continued last week. But Trump TV found time to work in some outrageous love for Kanye West, too. Check out all the quotes after the jump.

Before we get to this week’s nominees, let’s bid a not-so-fond farewell to Kevin Jackson. His hideous tweets about Christine Blasey Ford cost him his contributor’s contract. Maybe he’ll find consolation in the fact that he was the landslide winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Poll.

And now for your current consideration and voting pleasure, here are the latest nominees:

Candace Owens on Kanye West:

[He is] one of the bravest men in America.

Ben Shapiro, on Brett Kavanaugh:

[T]his is the world in which we now live in, in which white men are presumed guilty because they are white men, because they are supposedly in a position of privilege. I wasn’t aware that Brett Kavanaugh forfeited his presumption of innocence or due process of law simply because of the color of his skin or the nature of his genetics.

Joe diGenova, on Democratic criticism of FBI’s Kavanaugh investigation:

[W]hat they’ve done is they have associated themselves with anarchy and they are now in full revolt against the Constitution of the United States, the union and the rule of law. What you are hearing are the cries of an injured child, not unlike those of Ms. Ford when she testified before the committee as an injured adolescent. The Democratic Party is in full retreat from good government, the rule of law and sanity. These people are crazed, seeking power ... Good lord, they are appalling.

Pete Hegseth, a sore winner of the Kavanaugh confirmation fight:

George Soros and Kirsten Gillibrand and Spartacus and Pocohantas say it with me: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh!”

Todd Starnes showing off his brand of Christianity in a tweet about Kavanaugh protesters exercising their First Amendment rights:

Those screaming animals in the Senate gallery should be tasered, handcuffed and dragged out of the building.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, misrepresenting and misconstruing the #MeToo movement:

[T]he left wants men, basically, out of the conversation...

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until October 14, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!