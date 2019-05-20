With abortion, tensions with Iran, a trade war with China and Congressional oversight front and center in the news, plus Fox's never-ending bigotry, there was an abundance of outrageous Fox quotes last week. So be prepared for a devilishly difficult decision after the jump!

Rep. Jim Jordan’s betrayal of his own branch of government earned him First Place in last week’s Outrageous Quote of the Week Poll. You can check out Jordan’s quote and the full results here. But do come back because believe it or not, we’ve got an even bigger traitor to his own branch of the government this week!

So without further delay, here are this week’s nominees:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urging Donald Trump Jr. to obstruct Congress and thumb his nose at its subpoena:

[I]f I were Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, I would tell him, you don’t need to go back into this environment anymore. You have been there for hours and hours and hours, and nothing being alleged here changes the outcome of the Mueller investigation.

I would call it a day.

Rep. Lance Gooden, misreading Trump’s record:

President Trump makes promises and he delivers. And he’s promising that we’re going to win this war with China, this trade war, and I believe him. He has made good on every promise he’s made so far.



Ainsley Earhardt, viciously lying about Democratic positions on abortion, in order to make Georgia’s anti-abortion law more palatable:

I think it backfired on those Democrats when they all said you can have an abortion even after the baby is born or kill the baby after the baby is born.

Brian Kilmeade, viciously lying about Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam’s position in order to sell Georgia’s anti-abortion law:

[Northam is] OK with the baby being born and slowly taking its life.



Brit Hume, praising Alabama’s even-worse-than-Georgia anti-abortion bill:

Science is telling us more and more all the time about just how much of a person these fetuses are.



Heather Mac Donald, helping Tucker Carlson race bait the College Board’s “adversity score.”

[U]nless we get rid of the preferences that black students know about that sends the message that they don’t need to work as hard in order to get admitted to highly selective schools over their non-student of color peers with better scores, we are not going to close that academic achievement gap and we’re going to be saddled with this scourge of diversity which is simply a way to dismantle precisely the color blind meritocratic standards that are a key to any society’s success.

Tomi Lahren, suggesting Trump should nuke Iran:

Look, if the plan were to send a huge surge of land and war power to wipe out Iran and turn it into glass, that’s one thing. That might actually solve the problem.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 26, 2019.

May the worst quote win!