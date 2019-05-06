It’s time once again to review the Fox News outrageousness of the past week and vote in our poll to determine which of the outrageous quotes was the most outrageous. Last week’s winner was Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory about the Russia investigation. Check out the full results here but do come back to vote in this week’s poll.

Eric Trump, justifying his family’s lawsuit to block subpoenas for financial records by suggesting they might uncover unflattering information about half-sister Tiffany:

It’s not just my father, it’s Eric, I want to see all your bank records, I want to know how much, you know, how much [Eric’s wife] Lara spends on baby formula for [son] Luke. I want to know how many beers Tiffany had on a Friday afternoon in Georgetown. I mean, these are literally the things that they’re asking for.

Eric Trump:

Obamacare was singlehandedly the worst thing that’s ever happened to health care in the nation.

Brian Kilmeade, falsely claiming there's no reason for New York's attorney general to investigate Trump finances (it’s because of evidence of financial fraud):

The attorney general of New York has made it clear she is going after you guys with no apparent reason just except for maybe that she wants to make a name for herself,

Liberal Glenn Greenwald surely making Fox News and Donald Trump very, very happy with these comments about the Russia investigation and Attorney General Bill Barr:

I think the reason that you're seeing so much intense rage toward Bill Barr is because [Democrats] know what he's now going to do, which is what journalists should be doing, and at least some of us are which is asking the question, which is now for me the central question in American politics -- how is it that our discourse has been drowned out for almost three years by a conspiracy theory or really a set of conspiracy theories as inflammatory and as dangerous as you can possibly get? That turned out to be totally untrue.

Sen. Rick Scott promoting U.S. military action for regime change in Venezuela:

If we don’t win today, we are going to have Syria in this hemisphere … We can either make sure something happens now or we can deal with this for decades to come.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 12, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called “PD_poll_10312705” is set after the user votes.