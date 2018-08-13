Yes, Laura Ingraham will probably win this week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But she actually has some worthy competition, especially from the likes of Charlie Kirk and Jeanine Pirro.

But first, let’s have a round of raspberries for the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll, Trish Regan and her conspiracy theory that the infamous Trump Tower was some kind of setup by Vladimir Putin and Hillary Clinton.

And now this week’s nominees:

Laura Ingraham, on August 8:

[I]n some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.

Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed

Now, much of this is related to both illegal, and in some cases legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.

Laura Ingraham on August 9:

The purpose of last night’s Angle was to point out that the rule of law, meaning secure borders, is something that used to bind our country together.

And despite what some may be contending, I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe, and her citizens safe and prosperous.

Jeanine Pirro:

Is Mueller a greater threat than Putin to this country?

Charlie Kirk:

[The left] can not reconcile with the fact that [Donald Trump’s] going to be the greatest president in modern American history.

John James, an African American Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, defending Trump’s record on race:

The fact is that President Trump has tweeted favorably about me in the past few weeks, John James, more than he has LeBron James. When Don Lemon says that our president is using race to divide this country, that’s false. What our president has done is, he’s executed economic policies that have been benefitted all Americans, whether you’re black, white or whatever. Our president is about red, white and blue and that’s what I’m about.

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until August 19, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!