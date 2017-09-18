Hurricane Irma gave us something of a respite from Fox’s usual rhetoric. But with the passing of the storm, the outrageousness came back and so has our poll.

First, let us pause to recognize Sean Hannity. His effusive praise for Joe Arpaio made him the winner of our last poll.

And now, our current slate of nominees:

Brian Kilmeade, interviewing Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who was about to dedicate a 9/11 memorial on the anniversary of 9/11:

“Do you worry 100 years from now someone is going to try to take that memorial down like they are trying remake our memorials today?”

Steve Doocy, on the "heartbreak" of not being able to kick people off health insurance.

“It’s just heartbreaking. The president for so long had said, 'If I’m elected, you know, I’m gonna get repeal and replace Obamacare,' which the Republicans have said for the last seven years. Then he’s elected, they have the chance, they can’t do it because they did not have a plan.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress, criticizing as too compassionate toward immigrants the 3400 Christian leaders who urged Trump not to repeal DACA:

“I think that these leaders got one component of this immigration debate right, talking about Christian compassion. I mean, Jesus said we’re to love our neighbors as ourselves and that our neighbors are not just people like us, but people different than us. But while Christian compassion is one consideration, it’s not the only consideration in the immigration problem. I mean, the Bible also says that God’s the one who established nations and its borders. God is not necessarily an open-borders guy, as a lot of people would think that he is. And thirdly, the Bible says God has ordained government to protect its citizens. So when you are talking about a biblical solution to immigration, yes, we need to talk about compassion, but we need to balance that with government’s real responsibility to protect its citizens. […] I think [the signatories] tend to lean on the side of compassion and don’t balance it like it should. For example, this week we had the pope, once again, lambasting President Trump for not doing enough for immigration. And I think these leaders and the pope are sincere, but they’re sincerely confused about the difference between the church and government. And so I think we need to keep those roles distinct."

Joe Piscopo, complaining that celebrities should have blamed Barack Obama for climate change during the Hand in Hand telethon for hurricane relief.

“Give me a break. Raise the money, be grateful, and this time, with all the trouble that’s been going on, Neil: Texas, Florida, the news coming out of Florida just today - can’t you just put the politics aside? Plus, the argument isn’t authentic. It’s a flawed theory because the climate change regulations were in play for the last eight years. So if you’re going to blame anybody, let’s blame who was there the last eight years.”

Lynnette Hardaway, aka “Diamond,” attacking ESPN host Jemele Hill for calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

“She [Hill] allegedly thinks that somebody white is a white supremacist, then that tells me something about her. She must be a racist, herself. […] And if she’s OK with spewing hate, maybe that makes her a black supremacist."

Sean Hannity, blaming the Republicans for Donald Trump’s “deal” with Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi:

"Now, what you’re watching unfold here is the failure that has literally pushed this president into the arms of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. As we have explained on this show, President Trump is moving at lightning speed. He’s checking those things off his list. Remember the dings last week or the week before? All his campaign promises one by one."

Fox Sports host Clay Travis:

“I’m a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely, the First Amendment and boobs."

Cast your vote below. Our poll will remain open until just before midnight on September 24, 2017.