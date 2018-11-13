The Trump family may have lost bigly in the midterm elections but daughter-in-law Lara Trump won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll in a landslide.

Trump, you may recall told Fox News viewers that Obamacare was “the most horrible health care plan in the history of the country” and that it had “essentially destroyed” many people’s lives. By the way, Fox host Jeanine Pirro replied by saying, “Right.” You can check out the results of the poll here.

And now for our current candidates:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, spinning Donald Trump’s claim not to know that his own Department of Justice is supporting a lawsuit designed to throw out health insurance protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Look, they have to do some things that are independent. However, the president’s been clear. Whatever policy he puts forth on health care, it will protect pre-existing conditions.

Sean Hannity:

11/5/18 tweet: In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past.





11/6/18 tweet: What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned.

Chris Wallace, speaking admiringly of Trump’s attack on CNN reporter Jim Acosta:

Well, this was an extraordinary performance, but it was—it was classic Trump. And you saw all the notes that he can play. He was combative at times, he got into a fight with Jim Acosta at CNN, I have to say I thought that his—Acosta’s behavior was shameful … he just refused to sit down and stop answering questions.

[…]

But also the tenor of the news conference, quite extraordinary. I mean, most of the people there were serious reporters asking the serious questions, but Jim Acosta, I thought, embarrassed himself today.

Tucker Carlson, race baiting Barack Obama’s endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Is that because she’s impressive or is it because of the way she … and I’m not being mean but she’s young and she seems like she doesn’t know very much at all so I’m beginning to think it’s only because of her race and gender, which is not a good way to make these decisions, ‘cause it’s irrelevant.

Katie Pavlich, validating Trump’s disgraceful “rain” excuse for not taking part in a commemoration of fallen American soldiers in France:

President Trump was scheduled to go to visit that cemetery yesterday but because of the weather and logistics, it was not able to be done yesterday...



Chickenhawk Greg Gutfeld, attacking decorated veteran John Kerry:

U didn't stop ISIS. you sent James Taylor. Plug your knothole, Captain Driftwood. https://t.co/iTe5cyfuE9 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 11, 2018

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Sunday, November 18, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: a cookie called PD_poll_10163163 is set after the user votes.)