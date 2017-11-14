Not surprisingly, Gen. John Kelly’s comments about the Civil War and “honorable” Robert E. Lee cruised him to victory in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Will this week be another rout?

The nominees are:

Ainsley Earhardt, discussing the Sulphur Springs Baptist church mass shooting with Texas governor Greg Abbott:

“Governor, you know we’ve been reporting this shouldn’t happen in a church. But I was downstairs talking with some people that work here, that we all talk about our faith and we share the same beliefs. We were saying there’s no other place we would want to go other than church because I’m there asking for forgiveness, I feel very close to Christ when I’m there so I’m trying to look at some positives here and know that those people are with the Lord now and experiencing eternity and no more suffering, no more sadness any more.”

Jeanine Pirro, attacking John McCain as anti-American because he criticized Donald Trump for showing more support for Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies regarding Russia’s meddling with the 2016 election:

“John McCain just hates [Trump] so much – you gotta worry whether or not this person, McCain, is more interested in America and the success of this country or in destroying Donald Trump.”

Mark Steyn:

“I’d rather go fishing with Donna Brazile than go fishing with Hillary Clinton because you get the feeling you’ll be sleeping with the fishes by the end of the afternoon if you go fishing with Hillary.”

Mercedes Colwin, suggesting that Roy Moore’s accusers lied:

"A lot of these women, it’s all about money. […] There are, there are [victims of sexual predators]. But very few, far between."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11 PM ET, November 19, 2017.