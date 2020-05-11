Oh boy, do we have a tough poll again this week. As Trump fails to adequately respond to the coronavirus pandemic, it brings out an extra serving of outrageousness from him and his Fox cronies.

But first, let’s acknowledge the winner of last week’s poll, Boy Blunder Jared Kushner’s Mission Accomplished moment. You can check out his quote and the full poll results here.

And now for this week’s candidates:

Donald Trump:

They always said, Lincoln, nobody had got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.

Steve Mnuchin, contradicting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to avoid traveling, with advice for others he’s not following, himself:

This is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.

Laura Ingraham:

Although intuitively I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for believing that…

Kellyanne Conway, suggesting we should shrug off the 70,000+ American deaths from coronavirus because Trump warned us "all along" (even though he didn’t):

I think the most important thing to note is that the president has said all along that we are going to have death and destruction.

Donald Trump:

I learned a lot by watching Richard Nixon.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 ET on May 17, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_10551106) is set after the user votes.)