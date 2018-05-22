Well, it was no surprise that Thomas McInerney’s smear of John McCain won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. But we had hoped it would have been a little more competitive. But it’s a new week and we’ve got new outrageousness for you to consider and vote on.

The candidates for this week’s poll are:

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, blaming Palestinian protesters for getting shot and killed the day the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem opened:

“This is the type of action so that they will, in fact, get shot. So it looks as though it’s somehow someone else’s fault for their action but this is clearly on Hamas.

[…]

“Of course, we want peace in the region. … This president is actively pushing for it.”

Waterboard weasel Sean Hannity:

“We need to confirm people, heroes, like Gina Haspel, as soon as possible. Without a doubt, she is an American hero. She is the right choice to lead the CIA.”

Tucker Carlson’s unprofessional attempt to bully a guest supporting gun control:

“People are laughing at you because you are ignorant. You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Tucker Carlson, demanding a guest “prove” his bona fides for talking about white privilege by making “a negative generalization” about any other ethnic group:

“You just said that white privilege is real—no, no, I’m serious. If we are going to have a—the honest conversation that you are calling for, then I call on you to be honest and make a negative generalization about any other racial or ethnic group in this country.”

Jeanine Pirro:

“What, ladies and gentlemen, is unmistakable in all of this is that the single most dangerous person to the agenda of President Trump, the Republican Party and, ultimately, to all Americans is the attorney general of the United States, himself, Jeff Sessions. … Jeff Sessions is indeed the most dangerous man in America.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 27, 2018.

May the worst quote win!