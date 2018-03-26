Joseph diGenova may have lost out on becoming Donald Trump’s newest lawyer but his smear of James Comey was the big winner in our last Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. We’ve got our latest poll after the jump.

This weeks nominees are:

Eric Bolling:

“Again, seven months ago, when I—eight months ago when I left Fox, there were not a lot of pro-Trump people at Fox. There was only a handful of us.”

Jeanine Pirro:

“This guy [Donald Trump] is the hardest working guy who has ever been in that White House… He works day and night.”

Tucker Carlson, on the March for Our Lives:

“I’m just very concerned that all this energy and the money from all these various billionaires is not making it better, it’s focused instead on taking the rights away from people who didn’t do anything wrong, like me and like all of middle America … who they hate, obviously.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy, complaining about College of the Holy Cross dropping its “knight” mascot because of its symbolic connection to th Crusades:

“Is this just another way of caving to concerns of Islamophobia? ...Why not just take this to its logical end. Let’s just remove the cross from the name Holy Cross because ultimately that’s what the Crusaders were defending, correct?”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on April 1, 2018. No fooling!

May the worst quote win!



