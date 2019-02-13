Not surprisingly, Alveda King’s smear falsely linking Planned Parenthood to abortion won our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week. Believe it or not, a similar remark from her made it into this week’s poll. Will it once again be the most outrageous of the week? The outcome is up to the voters!

Alveda King, admonishing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about abortion (not blackface or racism):

[S]top doing Klu Klux Klannish things and reverse and rescind all of those ugly laws that he is still supporting today.

Brit Hume, on Stacey Abrams’ State of the Union response:

You’d think from what she seemed to be saying about race, that it was 1963 and so on.

Brian Kilmeade, suggesting that Democrats who didn’t applaud at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address are un-American:

Overall, you can't imagine a more comfortable situation where he knows millions are watching all around the country and around the world. And it was hard not to applaud on maybe two-thirds of that speech if you are an American.

Brian Kilmeade, suggesting Trump should hire someone to investigate the Congressional Democrats who are or will be conducting oversight into his administration:

Why not investigate Adam Schiff? Why not investigate Maxine Waters?

Does the president have an attorney? Why doesn't the president just run a private investigation onto Adam Schiff?

