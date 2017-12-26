It may be the holiday season but Fox outrageousness never seems to take time off. You’ll see what I mean after the jump. But first, let’s take a moment to recognize last week’s “winner,” Jeanine Pirro, married for decades to an alleged mobster, complaining about the “stench coming out of” the DOJ and FBI and demanding the elite of our career law enforcers be taken “out in cuffs.”

This week’s nominees are:

Kevin Jackson, baselessly suggesting that an FBI agent plotted to assassinate Donald Trump:

“Well, I think they’re going to say, is it—what was his intent, right? Because that’s exactly what FBI Director, former FBI Director [James] Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook. And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something— […] Well, I’m just saying, we don’t know what it was. When you say, ‘We’ve got to make sure that this guy doesn’t get in at all cost,’ what does that mean? So I’m saying there’s a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there’s FBI fingerprints all over this."

Laura Ingraham to a black guest who criticized Trump for not putting forth an urban agenda.

“What’s your urban agenda? Handouts?”

Gary B. Smith:

“We have a media that is actively rooting against Trump. … They want Trump to fail desperately. … They’re rooting for the demise of him. They’re rooting, in effect, for the demise of America.”

Martha MacCallum:

“I think people are relieved when you say ‘Merry Christmas’ to them.”

So, dear readers, put your thinking caps on and cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until December 31, 2017 at 11:59 PM ET.