Not surprisingly, Gregg Jarrett’s likening of the FBI to the KGB was last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll winner. But we’ve got more where that came from after the jump.

This week's nominees are:

Ainsley Earhardt, trying to downplay Doug Jones’ stunning victory over Roy Moore in the Alabama special election:

“I think this is a referendum on Harvey Weinstein, not on President Trump.”

Lou Dobbs, suggesting Congressional leaders should absolve Trump in the Russia investigation because he’s a Republican

“Why the hell shouldn’t it go the Republicans’ way? We elected a Republican president. […] We’ve got Republican leadership in both houses. Why in the world aren’t the leaders of the Senate and the House standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump? Because they could bring this thing to a conclusion."

Lou Dobbs, giving a thumbs up to Putin’s jab at the U.S. Congress:

“I love the question from Putin, “Are those people in Congress normal?” And if he’s listening, I would just like to assure him they are definitely not normal.”

Jesse Watters:

“We may now have proof the [Mueller] investigation was weaponized to destroy [Trump's] presidency for partisan political purposes and to disenfranchise millions of American voters. … Now, if that’s true, we have a coup on our hands in America.”

Jeanine Pirro:

“The stench coming out of the Justice Department and the FBI is like that of a third world country, where money, and bullies, and clubs decide elections. It all started when Cardinal Comey destroyed our FBI with political hacks to set events in motion to destroy the republic because they didn’t like the man we chose to be our president. Well, it’s time to take them out in cuffs.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until just before midnight on December 24, 2017.

May the worst quote win!