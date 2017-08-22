Charlottesville was the single source of Fox outrageousness in this week’s poll. But before you start evaluating the worst of the worst, let’s give a raspberry to Trump foreign policy advisor Stephen Miller, our winner of last week’s poll, for his over-the-top praise of Donald Trump.

This week’s nominees are:

Harris Faulkner, defending Donald Trump’s comments about Charlottesville:

“I would say this about the president’s critics as a whole: if nothing will quiet them, then they do not have America in their sights. They don’t care about us. They do not care about Americans and shame on them.”

Kevin Jackson:

"If we want to talk about Charlottesville, let me explain to you that is a left-creation. And it is a farce that we are even talking about it and putting it on the right."

Gina Loudon:

"The media has put race front and center this week rather than putting the accomplishments of this administration front and center."

Alveda King, offering her unique take on Trump’s Charlottesville comments:

"President Trump said all of us have the same color blood no matter what color our skin is. He says let’s solve our problems by giving everybody dignity, jobs, opportunity to take care of themselves spiritually, socially, and physically, he’s doing that."

Abby Huntsman “explaining” why Trump’s Charlottesville remarks were something Martin Luther King would have said:

“It’s a similar message that we heard from President Trump yesterday, just this message of unity, what we should stand for as Americans. What the American flag means, the symbolism of God and patriotism. That was his message yesterday.”

Cast your vote below! The poll will remain open until 11:59PM ET August 27, 2017.