Although Rudy Giuliani seems to have cornered the market on outrageous Fox quotes last week, in the interests of fairness, balance and giving some other Fox News outrageousness a turn in the limelight, I’m including only one, lesser-recognized Giuliani quote in this week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

Before you put on your thinking caps to choose this week’s contenders, let’s have a round of raspberries for Candace Owens. Her outrageous claim, “Police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community whatsoever” was not only offensively out of touch, it made her the winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll last week.

And now, without further ado, here are this week’s nominees:

Michael Pillsbury, after host Laura Ingraham suggested Donald Trump should be a “shoo-in” for a Nobel Peace Prize:

“Obviously, perhaps, President Trump deserved two Nobel Peace Prizes.”

Sean Hannity, suggesting he should do the questioning of Donald Trump on behalf of the Mueller investigation:

“And just like Hillary Clinton's interview … Trump’s interview should be conducted not under oath, not recorded, not be transcribed, and the exoneration written months in advance. And oh, yes, someone with a pro-Trump bias, let's say, me, I will conduct the questioning.

... How about Rush, or the great one, Mark Levin? Good idea.”

Kevin Jackson, defending Kanye West’s “slavery is a choice” comment:

“There came a point where there was some choice. For example, once we got out of slavery, during Reconstruction, there were many blacks who did want to stay in that environment because they had been conditioned for that. … Today, we have more blacks enslaved than we ever had in the 1860s.”

Rudy Giuliani, in his third Fox News appearance as Donald Trump’s lawyer:

“The facts – the facts, I’m still learning. This is 1.2 million documents. I’ve been in the case for two weeks, virtually one day in comparison to other people so I’m not an expert on the facts yet.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 13, 2018.

May the worst quote win!