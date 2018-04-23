Let’s have a round of raspberries for Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. Her claim that former FBI Director James Comey is “the ultimate liar” won last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out this week's candidates after the jump.

Sean Hannity, suggesting he treated attorney Michael Cohen like a doorman or valet:

“I have known Michael Cohen for a long time, but he has never represented me in any matter,” Hannity stated on his radio show.

[…]

I never gave him a retainer. Never paid any fees. I may have handed him $10 once. I requested attorney-client privilege with him, but have never had any matter with him and any third party.”

Sean Hannity:

“[Anderson Cooper] acts more like Jerry Springer than a newscaster.”

Kellyanne Conway:

“Jim Comey has some kind of weird problem with powerful African American women. He goes after Condoleezza Rice and he goes after Loretta Lynch.”

Howard Kurtz, defending Kellyanne Conway’s attack on CNN's Dana Bash for asking her about her husband’s tweets – and forgetting how Fox and Donald Trump relentlessly attacked Andrew McCabe over his wife’s politics:

“I do think it’s at least questionable for the White House counsel to be asked about tweets by George Conway, a successful lawyer. It’s good for gossip, sure. But how is that Kellyanne’s problem? Aren’t spouses allowed to have different political views?”

