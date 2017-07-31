Sean Spicer’s ridiculous statement about Donald Trump’s graciousness made him the big winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote Poll last week. But since the people keep rolling out of Trump’s employ, we’ve got a similarly outrageous quote from Reince Priebus after he was pushed out of the White House. We’ve also got several outrageous quotes about health care and more. So check ‘em out!

This week’s nominees are:

Jason Chaffetz:

“Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Donald Trump Jr., then call up Chelsea Clinton. Call up the Clintons. […] So every time a Democrat says I got to talk to Donald Trump Jr., then go up and bring Chelsea Clinton in there, because she was involved in the Benghazi situation. She was involved with the [Clinton] Foundation.”

Mike Pence, upon being asked whether repealing Obamacare is worth it if millions of Americans lose health insurance:

“Well, it’s, it’s – the very essence of living in a free society is people get to make their own decisions.”

Tom Shillue, discussing the 15 million people expected to lose health insurance under the Republican “skinny repeal” bill:

“Yeah, you lose the 15 million – most of those people, they lose it because they drop it. They don’t want it! You lose that mandate, that’s where you lose the millions of people. So I want the skinny. I’m going to call it the ‘lifestyle lift.’”

Brian Kilmeade:

“There’s a monstrosity on my left, going to swallow us all. It is like an out-of-control blob that cannot be contained, it has to be restructured. That’s Obamacare.”

Reince Priebus, the night he got pushed out of his White House job, talking about Donald Trump:

“I think he’s doing an amazing job. I think he needs to get more credit for the great work he’s doing and I don’t know why he hasn’t gotten more recognition around the country. […] [He’s] a genuine, decent, incredibly hard-working president that deserves the credit that he has coming for the incredible accomplishments that he’s taken part of.”

