Congratulations to Sean Hannity and Anthony Shaffer. Their evidence-free attempt to blame the Obama administration for the hacking of the DNC during last year's presidential campaign won our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week. However, we've got another crop of outrageousness for you to consider this week. Check them out after the jump

Joe Concha, suggesting that a Full Frontal show's joke about the hair cut of a cancer at CPAC might cause him to commit suicide:

"Take the cancer out of this. He goes back to campus. Do you think he gets mocked and bullied? Well, given the hostility on college campuses, probably. And then what happens next? He either brushes it off or it goes in another direction that we’ve seen on so many college campuses and that is that it spirals into a thought process of probably even hurting yourself or worse. We saw it at Rutgers in New Jersey where a kid was exposed as being gay and before you knew it, he drove up to the George Washington Bridge, Tucker, and he threw himself off. That’s how quickly these things can spiral out of control."

Rep. Steve King:

"[W]hat we’ve got to restore, is western civilization for the world."

Kevin Jackson, discussing a Snoop Dogg video in which he shoots a toy gun at a "Donald Trump" clown:

"It’s crazy how Donald Trump is fair game (for media and cultural elites). I wrote a piece called, “Why America Needs a White, Republican President,” and this is exactly why."

Kimberly Guilfoyle, upon being asked how the Secret Service should respond to Snoop Dogg (see above) and his defender, Bow Wow:

"Kill them? Kill them. I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from like the federal marshals and let’s see how tough and gangster they are then."

Tucker Carlson, attacking Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for her impassioned dressing down of a Marine general in the wake of the nude photo scandal:

"[M]any on the left, the cultural left, the frivolous cultural left that Senator Gillibrand so ably represents, hate the culture of the military because it's warlike and masculine and they want to change that. That's what this is really about."

OK, readers, it's up to you now to decide which one of these outrageous quotes is the most outrageous. You've got until Saturday night at 11:55 PM ET to make up your mind.

