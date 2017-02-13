We’ve got some doozies for you to choose from this week. I’d even argue that Kellyanne Conway has some serious competition for her on-air ad for Ivanka Trump merchandise. See if you agree after the jump.

Mike Huckabee, defending Donald Trump's "statesman-like" supportiveness for Vladimir Putin's assassinations:

"Donald Trump is acting more statesman-like in saying, “Look, I’m not gonna call another foreign leader a murderer or a thug on international television ‘cause that kinda makes it hard to work with him.” So he doesn’t do it and instead of the press saying, “Yes, you know he’s acting more presidential now rather than just firing off.” Now he gets in trouble for that. So proof positive, Melissa, whatever Donald Trump says as president somebody, is not gonna like it."

Donald Trump, talking about Barack Obama:

“We get along. I don’t know if he’ll admit this, but he likes me. [...] I can feel it. That’s what I do in life. It’s called, like, ‘I understand.’”

Sean Hannity, pre-blaming the federal judge who imposed a stay and any other opponents of Trump's Muslim ban for any subsequent terror attacks:

"My message to the left tonight is very clear. You want to keep playing games, you go right ahead. But know this: If one American loses their life, is killed as a result of letting in dangerous, unvetted people into this country, you are to blame and you will have blood on your hands and you can explain that to the American people why you put politics ahead of their safety."

Meghan McCain, smearing Senator Elizabeth Warren for saying she took the nomination of Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary "personally":

"Why does Pocahontas take this personally?"

Kellyanne Conway, a federal employee, hawking Ivanka Trump merchandise after Nordstrom's dropped her line for lack of sales:

"Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping. I’m going to go get some myself today. […] It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody."

Jeanine Pirro, discussing Donald Trump's Muslim ban:

"[The ban is] not about people with green cards. It’s about Joe Schmo Muhammad, who doesn’t have any vetting from another country that—where they promised to send in individuals and jihadists to kill us."

John Bolton, war mongering on Fox News:

“What I think the long term solution has to be is the merger of two Koreas, the end of North Korea, basically.”

Ben Stein:

"I think a civil war has already begun in this country with the disruption of Republican town halls and Republican gatherings, with the smearing of Republicans in almost every corner of the media. Obviously not in this corner of the media."

The poll will remain open until Sunday night at 11:55 PM ET. Cast your vote below!