Congratulations to Newt Gingrich, the winner of last week's Outrageous Fox Quote Poll. Gingrich alleged that Trump's attacks on the media are part of "a real war."

This week’s nominees are:

Donald Trump, suggesting to Fox & Friends that his call-ins to the show helped get him elected:

“But you have treated me very fairly. And I’ve been a friend of your show for a long time. Remember those call-ins, right? […] Maybe without those call-ins, somebody else is sitting here.”

Donald Trump, blaming his generals for the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens in Trump’s botched Yemen raid.

“Well, this was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something that was, you know, just—they wanted to do. And they came to see me and they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected. My generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I would—I believe. And they lost Ryan.”

Mike Pence, the day after Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress:

“I think what happened last night with the filter of the media taken off is the American people got to see President Donald Trump in full. They got to see those broad shoulders, that big heart and, frankly, that’s the president that I have the privilege of working with every day.”

Greg Gutfeld, blaming Democratic questions during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing for his untruthful answers about his contacts with Russia,

“This is pure bait and switch. From the start, they were originally asking Sessions about whether he had discussions with the Russians about the campaign. He said, in that context, he did not. They bait and switched the question so now they’re saying, ‘Wait, he talked to the Russians as a member of the Armed Services Committee.’ Those are two different things. They bait and switched him. If they had asked him about that, he would have said, ‘Oh, yeah, I talked to all the ambassadors. I talked to 20 ambassadors. That’s part of my job. I talked to them twice. I don’t even know what I talked about. But it had nothing to do with the actual context of the question.’”

Mark Levin, acknowledging he has no proof Barack Obama was involved in any wiretapping of Donald Trump, after spending 10 minutes accusing Obama:

ABBY HUNTSMAN: Do you think former President Obama was involved in this and if so how much was he involved?” LEVIN: I’m not Nostradamus here, I just think that we ought to find out.

Jesse Watters, smearing Democrats as traitors while giving Donald Trump a pass on his ties to Russia:

“Is the Democratic Party the party of foreigners, criminal illegal aliens and no growth? Or is it willing to put patriotism over politics? Just ask one of your Democratic friends if they believe in America first.”

