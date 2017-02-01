With Donald Trump in office, I think it’s safe to say that there is no end in sight to Fox News outrageousness. This particular roundup for your consideration includes some race baiting, comments about the wall, the Women’s March on Washington, some chilling remarks from Kellyanne Conway about the press – and more. Check them out!

So which was the most outrageous Fox quote of the week? That’s up to you to decide:

Bill O’Reilly, making racially condescending remarks about Keith Ellison:

“I don’t think he’s learned his lesson about this racial politics business either. But we’ll talk to him.”

Crystal Wright, dissing the Women’s March On Washington:

“Meanwhile, most women in America, most working women and the 16 million women living in poverty shook their heads, Ainsley, because they’re worried about the lack of jobs, unaffordable healthcare and illegal immigration. They don’t have the luxury to parade around with whiny PMS-ing celebrities spewing hate toward our president-elect.”

Jan Brewer, cheering Donald Trump’s executive order calling for a wall on the Mexican border to be built:

“Thank God we have a president that’s going to enforce the rule of law, and do what he’s supposed to do and that is to keep us safe!”

Rudy Giuliani, boasting about his role in making Trump’s Muslim ban look like it wasn’t a Muslim ban:

“I’ll tell you the whole history of it! So, when he [Trump] first announced it, he said, “Muslim ban.” He called me up. He said, “Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally.” I put a commission together with Judge Mukasey with Congressman McCaul, Pete King. Whole group of other very expert lawyers on this. And what we did was, we focused on, instead of religion, danger! The areas of the world that create danger for us - which is a factual basis not a religious basis. Perfectly legal.”

Ben Stein, “joking” about Chicago:

“Chicago is a joke, the federal government should take over the education system there, and put in Marine Corps drill instructors.”

Kellyanne Conway suggesting that writers who “talk smack” about Trump should be fired:

“Not one silly political analyst and pundit who talked smack all day long about Donald Trump has been let go. They are on panels every Sunday. They’re on cable news every day. Who’s the first editorial—the first blogger that will be left out that embarrassed his or her outlet? We know all their names. I’m too polite to call them by name. But they know who they are, and they’re all wondering, will I be the first to go? The election was three months ago. None of them have been let go. If this were a real business, if the mainstream media were a thriving private sector business that actually turn a profit, which is not true of many of our newspapers, Chris, 20 percent of the people would be gone.”

