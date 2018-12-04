After a hiatus due to my itinerancy, the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll has returned. Of course, Fox News outrageousness never takes a holiday. But let’s reach back in time to commemorate Greg Gutfeld’s truly classless attack on John Kerry as the winner of our last poll. Then check out the outrageousness from last week after the jump.

This week's nominees are...

Border Patrol Agent Chris Cabrera, blaming migrants for getting shot with tear gas at the U.S. border:

These guys coming across in a group and putting these women and children in the front, that’s inhumane. This mother bringing these kids on this journey and trying to pave the way and force her way into the country I think that’s inhumane for the children. If anything, that mother has got some serious issues putting her kids at that kind of risk.

Sean Spicer, defending Donald Trump and National Security Adviser John Bolton after they refused to listen to the Khashoggi murder tape:

I think the evidence just probably shows somebody yelling and squealing.

Tammy Bruce, blaming a drop in U.S. life expectancy, caused by a rise in drug abuse and suicide, on Obamacare and immigration:

What’s new is the opioid crisis, our action against that and then Americans turning to illegal street narcotics like heroin and fentanyl. And I contend that they’re not saying much about this because you have the start of it was through Obamacare and the health care dynamic of taking a pill instead of having a surgery because it was cheaper.

[...]

So, in order to deal with this, Tucker, we’d have to actually talk seriously about border security and we can’t do that because then that would make Donald Trump look right. So, we’ve got so many Americans being sacrificed because politicians don’t want to have a conversation about security at the border.

Harris Faulkner, trying to discredit a geologist's explanation as to how the Alaska earthquake was made worse by global warming:

I know you mentioned some weather elements there and there’s a lot of disagreement on how we get to different places scientifically but I want to make it very clear: an earthquake is not meteorological, it’s geological and what you’re saying is that sometimes things like water can have an effect in an earthquake because of where this is located.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until December 9, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

Privacy note: A cookie called PD_poll_X (X is the poll ID) is set by the polling app after the user votes.