Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, Fox News outrageousness never took a break, as you will see in the six candidates for our current Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check them out after the jump.

But first, a round of raspberries for Sen. John Kennedy. His Russian propaganda edged out Donald Trump’s claim that he ousted Amb. Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine because she didn’t hang up his photo at the embassy. You can check out all the contenders and the full poll results here. You may be pleased to know that Kennedy makes a repeat appearance in this week’s poll, below:

This week’s nominees are:

Rep. Devin Nunes, after being implicated in the Ukraine scandal, dodging Maria Bartiromo’s yes or no question, "Bottom line, were you in Vienna with Shokin?”

Yeah, so look, Maria, I really want to answer all of these questions and I promise you I absolutely will come back on the show and answer these questions but because there is criminal activity here, we’re working with the appropriate law enforcement agencies, we’re going to fill all this, everyone’s gonna know the truth, everybody’s going to know all the facts, but I think you can understand that I can’t compete by trying to, trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt.

Sen. John Kennedy swapping out his previously debunked Russian conspiracy theory, that Ukraine may have hacked the DNC in 2016, for a new debunked Russian conspiracy theory - that Ukraine tried to sabotage Trump’s presidential campaign.

Let me be clear, Russia hacked the DNC computer. I have no evidence whatsoever the Ukraine did it. There is, however, plenty of evidence that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Hate monger Tomi Lahren, suddenly concerned with showing respect after Melania Trump was booed:

But this is also just a lack of respect from young people. But where do they learn that from? Where do they learn that disrespect? Where do they learn that it is OK to boo first lady of the United States? Well, they learn that because they don't believe that they have to respect Melania or anyone with the last name of Trump, because the media and congressional leaders and Democrats have told them that they don't have to, that it's their moral right to do those things. So, this is an epidemic in this country, not just of people not liking anyone with the last name of Trump, but just with young people being completely disrespectful.

Sean Hannity prodding Bill O’Reilly to return to Fox News so that he can deflect some of the criticism away from himself:

By the way, I keep offering you, go back on Fox …so that you take the number one slot. I can tell you it's easier being number two … We'll end the year again number one in all of cable, and with that comes all the crap associated with it.

Pete Hegseth after Trump signed a veto-proof bill supporting the Hong Kong protesters and also tweeted out a photoshopped image of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky body:

[The protesters] look at a guy like Trump and they see Rocky Balboa. They see a fighter for freedom. Our press here might mock him for it but that’s how protesters see him.”

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler showing no concern that Trump is supposedly being wrongfully impeached because it will help Republicans politically:

[The impeachment process is] an absolute beautiful thing to watch.

[…]

The Democrats really have boxed themselves into a corner and as a Republican, I’m smiling ear to ear about it because they have nothing but bad choices for them politically and we as Republicans are going to be able to pick up a lot of seats, and President Trump is looking really good in the states that he has to win.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on December 8, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: A cookie called PD_poll_0471556 is set after the user votes)