In this week’s poll, we have several outrageous quotes about Trump’s ill-fated attempt to hand himself a government contract to host the G7 at his own golf club. But we’ve also got attempts to spin the Turkey debacle and impeachment, itself. Check them out and cast your vote!

But first, I'll take a moment to recognize the results of our last poll. It was close, but Geraldo Rivera squeaked out a win with his suggestion that the White House should use any Congressional subpoenas “to blow their nose.” You can check out the full poll results here. But do come back to cast your vote in this week’s poll.

This week’s nominees are:

Ken Starr, opining that Donald Trump has done nothing impeachable – unlike Bill Clinton!

[F]rom what we do know, I don’t think that there’s anything close to an impeachable offense here by traditional standards, including during the Clinton years when the president of the United States clearly, Bill Clinton, clearly committed crimes, federal crimes.

Josh Holmes, defending Trump’s selection of his own property for the 2020 G7:

I mean, one, look, the facility is definitely equipped to handle this event and so it should have been qualified no matter what. But I think the selection – he knows everybody’s going to go absolutely crazy, right? And I think he loves that. I mean, he changes the national discussion all the time with this kind of thing. I think that’s another perfect example of it.

Melissa Francis, trying to spin Trump’s selection of his own property for the 2020 G7:

[T]he master marketer at work? He’s a marketer.

Bret Baier, trying to put the best face on Trump’s disastrous “cease fire” agreed to with Turkey:

Can you say that today is a win for President Trump, sending Pence and Pompeo there, getting something, whether it's going to hold or not, isn't today a win for him?

Mick Mulvaney, supposedly defending Trump’s decision to host the 2020 G7 at his golf club:

[Trump] was honestly surprised at the level of pushback.

At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business and he saw an opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world, and he wanted to put the absolute best show, the best visit that he possibly could. And he was very comfortable doing it at Doral, and I think we're all surprised at the level of pushback.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on October 28, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

