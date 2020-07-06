Donald Trump’s inability to name a single priority for his second term won last week’s poll. But he made it into this week’s poll with another bit of jaw-dropping outrageousness. Check it out after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Sen. Lindsey Graham claiming to love America by spreading hate for American protesters:

The people doing this hate our country. They hate the way we were founded. They hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought, these people are the most radical people known to America we’re at war with them politically. They want to destroy America as we know it. They hate America, and every symbol of our country from the flag to a statue they hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation, they want to destroy the family unit as we know it, and I’ll tell you what to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are politically and you need to take sides and you need to help this president.

Ainsley Earhardt, defending Trump’s failure to read his intelligence briefing about Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan:

[A]ll presidents don't read all of their briefings. … It's a lot.

Donald Trump, after being asked if the public will see him wear a mask “at some point.”

I mean I’d have no problem. Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked OK. I thought it was OK. It was a dark black mask and I thought it looked OK, looked like The Lone Ranger.

Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, where coronavirus cases are surging:

I think that [Drs.] Birx and Fauci have gone well past their - they’ve expired. Their time of usefulness has expired. … They engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president’s doing.

Steve Doocy, ignoring his own network’s coverage:

For some reason, over the last couple of weeks, a month, masks have become political.

Cast your vote below. You may notice there’s a new polling app. Our old one is going to start charging for our level of use. So let’s see how this one works.