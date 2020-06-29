If last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll teaches us anything, it’s that Pastor Darrell Scott’s claim that Donald Trump has been “a great president for the Black community” did not go over well with our readers. In fact, it was voted The Most Outrageous Fox Quote last week. Our latest poll is right after the jump.

This week’s candidates are:

Jedediah Bila, defending Trump’s “joke” that he told his “people” to slow down coronavirus testing, in order to reduce the number of cases in the U.S.:

So, I thought he was being humorous here. I thought he was making a joke, like "Oh every--" because it's true, the more people that you test and you're going to test a lot of people that are barely symptomatic, and they are going to test positive, and those numbers are going to go up. That's just what's going to happen.

Jesse Watters, claiming that Trump’s 1/3-filled Tulsa rally looked full:

Yeah, looks – looks, uh, packed and looks packed and definitely sounds packed.

Brian Kilmeade, demonizing protesters taking down Confederate statues:

We have enough enemies outside our border, now the enemies seem to be within our border?

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton:

I probably should have left the administration [when it pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal]. That was my happiest moment probably of the whole time.

Charlie Hurt, spinning Trump’s dismal poll numbers in a Fox News poll:

[O]ne of the reasons that people are reluctant to talk to pollsters has a lot to do with, you know, the toxic environment that we're in.

Donald Trump, after being asked “what is one of your top priority items for a second term?”

Well, one of the things that will be really great - You know, the word "experience" is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that, but the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden, I’m president of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, “This is great.”

But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now, I know everybody, and I have great people in the administration. You make some mistakes. Like you know, an idiot like Bolton, all he wanted to do is drop bombs on everybody. You don’t have to drop bums on everybody. You don’t have to kill people.

“Suicide” Dan Patrick, spinning the surge in coronavirus cases in Texas:

The good news is we’re not seeing it translate to the ICU unit or into fatalities. So, over the last eight days, we’ve had 47, 29, 28, 10, 17 people pass.

Every life is valuable but with a spike in cases and the spike in hospitalizations, the firewall so far is at the ICU units. I talked to one major hospital chain, Laura, last night. In March their death rate compared to positivity was almost 12%. In May it was 9% and this month, it’s 5.9.

Here’s the point. The numbers are high, but there’s a lot to be very optimistic about.

The poll will remain open until July 5, 2020, at 11:59 PM.

Cast your vote below.

May the worst quote win!

