Dr. Ronny Jackson’s comparison of hydroxychloroquine to Secret Service protection was the deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You can check out the poll and its results here. But do check out this week’s possibilities after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Kayleigh McEnany, a few days after she attacked reporters questioning Donald Trump’s authority to override governors who keep houses of worship closed during the pandemic, by saying, “Boy, it's interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to seem to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed.”

I never questioned the religious beliefs of the press.

Kellyanne Conway, after Twitter fact-checked Trump's false claim that there is “no way” mail-in voting would not be “substantially fraudulent.”

This is just another attempt of those who want to keep our states locked down, our churches, mosques and synagogues closed, our professional sports locked up forever more, our amusement parks, our kids, our lives locked down, they want you, the voter, to not be able to come out and express the most important franchise, and in advance of that express yourself on social media platforms.

Tucker Carlson, suggesting the George Floyd protests are worse than his death:

That's what rioting looks like. It happened last night, as you can see, it's happening right now. We want to be clear, we're not showing you these pictures to defend the behavior of individuals on the Minneapolis police department. We're not. We are defending society itself. Rioting is the one thing you don't want.

Ugly opinions, police brutality, officious birdwatchers, rude entitled ladies walking their dogs in big city parks -- all of that is bad, but none of it is nearly as bad as what you just saw.

The indiscriminate use of violence by mobs is a threat to every American of all colors and backgrounds and political beliefs. Democracy cannot exist when people are rioting. Rioting is a form of tyranny. The strong and the violent oppress the weak and the unarmed. It is oppression.

Lou Dobbs:

[Trump] is arguably the greatest president in our history.

Geraldo Rivera, on Trump’s tweet saying, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” that got a warning sticker from Twitter.

He’s notoriously tempestuous and thin-skinned but that’s the beauty of these tweets. They are kind of like the lyrics of a rock and roll song in some ways. They go, uh, vast generalities and pointed language and everybody understands that is the poetry and philosophy of the 45th president of the United States.

