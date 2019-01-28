We nearly had a tie last week but Joseph diGenova’s claim that Barack Obama was the “real Russian agent” beat out Michelle Malkin’s dismissal of unpaid government workers’ “sob stories” by two votes. You can check out the results of that poll here. But do make sure to give a gander to this week’s crop of candidates and cast your vote after the jump.

Fox News “Control Room,” which displayed a full-screen graphic:

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2019”

Tucker Carlson, during a monologue attacking the critics of Covington Catholic High School students at the Lincoln Memorial:

[Antifa] may account for the left’s embrace of violent rhetoric in the age of Trump. Back more than a year ago, when CNN anchors publicly defended Antifa, it seemed at the time like they might have misspoken. Maybe they didn’t know what Antifa was. Now it’s clear they knew exactly what Antifa was. Our ruling class has told us that they’re fine with punching Nazis. Now, they’ve declared they’re okay with punching children. How long before they’re okay with punching you?

Jill Hamlin, a Covington Catholic High School chaperone, claiming the students were the racial victims of a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial:

[T]hey were singled out, and I believe partially, because of the color of their skin.

Sean Hannity, after Trump re-opened the government without gaining any money for the border wall that was his reason for shutting it down:

So the president – well, he showed leadership, rose above the partisan bickering in the swamp, offering relief to federal workers, all while sticking to his commitment to secure our border.

Steve Doocy, spreading misinformation about a New York bill allowing late-term abortions if the health of the mother is at risk and/or the fetus is not viable:

[I]f you change your mind the day before the baby’s gonna be born, you can have an abortion.



