Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley’s likening Donald Trump to Superman probably earned big points with the boss but it definitely earned the title of Most Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week last week. However, as usual, there’s plenty more where that came from.

This week’s nominees are:

Jesse Watters, blaming Barack Obama for the government shutdown:

“And I’m thinking to myself, who started the whole thing? It’s President Obama. He timed the whole DACA deal from the jump. He knew it was temporary. He knew Congress had to fix it. Trump assumes office, it was about to get smacked down by the court so Trump just kicked it back to the Congress. Now Congress just has to do its job.”

Andrew Napolitano, excusing Donald Trump asking then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for:

“The president has been a friend of mine for 30 years, and I’ve had numerous engagements with him on the telephone and in person. And I know that personality. And he may very well say, “I know you voted for me, didn’t you?” That’s just the way he is. He’s not asking for loyalty. He’s just—that’s the way he expresses himself.”

Sean Hannity’s evolving “reporting” on New York Times report that Donald Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller:

“Tonight, for example, they’re trying to change the story. At this hour, The New York Times is trying to distract you. They have a story Trump wanted Mueller fired sometime last June and our sources - and I’ve checked in with many of them - they’re not confirming that tonight. And the president’s attorney dismissed the story and says, ‘No, no comment. We’re not going there.’ How many times has the New York Times gotten it wrong? […] So, we have sources tonight just confirming to Ed Henry that, yeah, maybe Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for conflict. Does he not have the right to raise those questions? You know, we’ll deal with this tomorrow night.”

Bernard McGuirk, gaslighting viewers over report Trump tried to fire Mueller:

“It’s consistent with an innocent man, wanting to do this. And by the way, it’s a non-story because he didn’t fire him. That’s the point.”

Retired general Jack Keane, promoting provocation against North Korea:

“I firmly believe that if you want to prevent war, then make sure you’re fully prepared for it. So what am I talking about? We’ve got the number one cyber offensive capability in the world, no one’s even close to us. We should be attacking North Korea’s information systems, command and control their finance systems, and their energy infrastructure. We should be taking that country down electronically. Second, we should put in place a naval blockade of North Korea to cut off the back door that we know exists where he’s getting fuel and other supplies. And the third thing is, we should start to bring our forces into the theater. If we’re saying we’re going to go to war to prevent him from having a nuclearized ICBM, we have to show him some of that capability.”

Todd Starnes urging Trump to arrest the Dreamers who attend the State of the Union address:

“Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber - live on national television. […] So, if President Trump truly wants to demonstrate a no-nonsense, “America First” policy, he should round up every illegal alien attending the State of the Union address and put them on school buses with a one-way ticket back across the border.”

Mike Huckabee:

It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/9GOR4NlHkr — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2018

Cast your vote below! The poll will remain open until February 4, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.