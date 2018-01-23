Joe Arpaio’s conspiracy theory about Hawaii’s false missile alert beat a large field of tough competition to win our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll last week. But have no fear, we’ve got lots of worthy candidates this week, too. Check them out after the jump.

And the nominees are…

Rachel Campos-Duffy, “explaining” why people think Donald Trump is a racist:

“The media is really trying to drive this narrative that he’s a racist, he’s a racist. I have a theory on it, I think it’s because economically, he’s delivering for minorities. I think that looks bad after coming out of President Obama administration where I don’t think economically minorities were served as well.”

David Brody, “explaining” why Trump is not a racist:

“With Donald Trump - you know who’s one of his best friends? Oprah.”

Mark Steyn:

“In Arizona, a majority of the grade school children now are Hispanic. That means Arizona’s future is as an Hispanic society. That means, in effect, the border has moved north, and the cultural transformation outweighs any economic benefits that that lady was talking about."

Heather Mac Donald on the future of the #MeToo movement:

“Well, it’s going toward the disappearing of men. We’re going to see a wave of new gender quotas throughout the economy on the assumption that if we don’t already have proportional representation of men and women across workplaces in science and computing and entertaining it’s because of gender patriarchies and harassment which is simply not the case.”

Tucker Carlson on the #MeToo movement:

“I wonder, if you destroy men or complete the destruction of men – they’re pretty close to being destroyed, I would say. How does that help women, exactly? What will be the effect on women?”

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, on Fox & Friends, co-hosted by Dean Cain:

“You guys are sitting with a former TV Superman in Dean Cain, I’m working for a real-life Superman in Donald Trump.”

Jeanine Pirro, speaking at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by The Washington Post:

“Welcome to Mar-a-Lago!” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said as she took the stage. “A magnificent place . . .” She was smiling. That was a setup. Here was the joke: “It sure ain’t no shithole!” Pirro said.

Jeanine Pirro:

"Here I am, in front of the woods, in Chappaqua, looking for Hillary. You think I’m going to find her? You think she’s anywhere around? Tune in tomorrow."

