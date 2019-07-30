We had a close contest last week but Jenna Ellis Rives squeaked past Sean Hannity’s threats to Iran with her quote that the minimum wage “should be zero.” You can check out the full poll results here but do make sure to come back and check out this week’s candidates. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

FoxNews.com headline attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar whose only profanity was quoting Donald Trump:

Watch: Ilhan Omar delivers heated, profanity-laced attack on President Trump

Justin Sayfie fear mongering about Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s proposal for a $20 minimum wage:

I don't understand why the Democrats want to put so many Americans out of work.

Ken Starr, commenting on Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress last week:

One, I think, of the huge takeaways [was Mueller’s failure to press Trump to be interviewed in person] and yet at the same time to issue this very questionable, as we discussed earlier, observation about we’re not exonerating him. Perhaps that’s his payback to the president.

Sean Hannity, patting himself on the back for supposedly killing the Russia investigation:

Now, for years on this program, and I want to say a very big thank you to the ensemble team that we have. I can't mention everybody. I won't even begin to.

But you know the people that we have had on. And we have been in the forefront of peeling one layer of the onion after another after another after another. It has been arduous. It has been shoe-leather reporting, the way it should be done.

Pete Hegseth, defending Trump’s tirade against Baltimore:

He believes [he’s] giving voice to people who have been voiceless for a long time.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on August 4, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

(Privacy reminder: a cookie called PD_poll_10374698 is set after the user votes.)