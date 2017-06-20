Eric Trump was the decisive and deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Poll. But this week, we have a brand new slate of contenders. Check them out after the jump and get ready to vote.

This weeks nominees are:

Brian Kilmeade, joining the chorus of Special Counsel Robert Mueller smearers on Fox:

“This guy’s putting together a murderer’s row of criminal attorneys that is going to examine the Trump administration.”

Tucker Carlson, suggesting women have abortions for fun:

“If you watch regularly, you’ll see a never-ending parade of Marxist academics, abortion enthusiasts, emotionally-incontinent anti-Trump protesters, open-borders activists, Sharia defenders, vegetarians.”

Sean Hannity:

“Mueller’s investigative team – let’s see: Three people donated to Democrats, including Killary and Obama.”

Mike Huckabee desperately trying to discredit a Washington Post report that Special Counsel Mueller is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice:

“How do we know this doesn’t come from Russian fake news sources?”

Hannity show Question of the Day:

“Is the left trying to destroy America?”

Ted Nugent:

“I have never projected hate. When I said that about sucking on my machine guns, that was a direct response to the liberal Democrats, Obama and Clinton et al., to ban certain types of fire arms, violating their oath to the Constitution and the Second Amendment. That was a metaphor and nobody is too stupid not to know that but the left is so dishonest that they misrepresented that.”

Cast your vote below! Our poll will remain open until one minute before midnight on Sunday, June 25, 2017.