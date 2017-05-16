Congratulations to Brian Kilmeade. His claim that health insurance coverage of pre-existing conditions is "a luxury" made him the winner of last week's Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out this week's nominees after the jump.

And the nominees are:

Sean Hannity's classless response to Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey:

"James Comey, the former, now, FBI Director is a national embarrassment. It’s that plain, it’s that simple. […] To James Comey: good riddance. He deserves everything he got tonight."

Sean Hannity explaining what he thinks should replace White House press briefings:

"I think every week, the president should tweet out all of his accomplishments going back to day one, update people daily about what he’s doing and what he’s accomplishing. And the president is also—he can take to Twitter. He can respond to the barrage of attacks, this ridiculous the conspiracy theory about Russia that is being pushed with no evidence..."

Maria Bartiromo suggesting, as she waited for what she knew would be damning testimony by Sally Yates to the Senate, that the Russia investigation is just a partisan nothing burger:

"They’ve been working on this for a long time. This narrative started at the Democratic National Convention when Debbie Wasserman Schultz was pushed out and they wanted to talk about something else other than her emails. It’s still going on, we’re still hearing the same thing: we have no evidence of collusion."

Greg Gutfeld, whining that the Sally Yates hearing was too long and trying to blame President Obama for the fact that Donald Trump hired Michael Flynn as national security adviser and kept him on for nearly three weeks after Yates warned the White House he was compromised.

"We need Cliff Notes for this sort of thing. Do you guys remember Cliff Notes? … Cliff Notes for this hearing: Obama warned them about Flynn. But if you judge Obama’s expertise on hiring, on his past hiring: Susan Rice, Hillary, John Kerry - his vetting isn’t so inspiring. So maybe when he said Flynn was bad news, it was like a reversal, he [Trump] thought, “Maybe he’s good news.” Walmart greeters went through more scrutiny than what Obama did."

Ben Stein, acquitting Donald Trump before the Russia investigation is completed:

There’s no crime here. Mr. Trump has not credibly been accused of any crime. There’s no evidence of any kind of collusion with Russia during the election. They’re barking up a tree that doesn’t exist. This is an investigation in search of a crime. This is a media hullabaloo in search of a real thing. It’s just a Democratic screaming match over something that, so far as we are aware, doesn’t exist. It’s like they’re crying out about a zombie apocalypse.”

Which was the most outrageous? Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until just before midnight on Sunday, May 21.