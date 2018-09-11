Ladies and gentlemen, we had a tie last week. Ron DeSantis’ “monkey this up” comment tied with Tucker Carlson sounding like he was trying to incite civil war. Check out the full quotes and results here. But first, do check out the next wave of outrageousness after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Martha MacCallum, introducing Mark Janus, the winning plaintiff in a Supreme Court case that stuck a knife in labor unions:

He took his fight for labor rights all the way to the Supreme Court this year.

Greg Gutfeld, likening the claims of anonymous “senior Trump administration official” that Donald Trump is amoral, unstable and unfit for office to the water cooler griping of a disgruntled employee:

I’ve been a boss. I understand how people talk about bosses. Your bosses are never normal. They’re mercurial, they’re demanding, they’re often infantile.



Fox psychologist Gina Loudon arguing that her pro-Trump book is more authoritative than Bob Woodward’s:

My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.

Tucker Carlson, getting triggered by Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad:

This is an attack on our country.

Candace Owens on the Kaepernick ad:

Police brutality is not an issue that is facing the black community. … Of all of the issues that we could talk about and fix and that [Kaepernick] could take a knee for, this was the wrong one. Nike sent the wrong signal. This was the wrong political issue for them to back.



Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until September 16, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!