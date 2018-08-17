According to Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book, critics “have no idea just how right you were” in accusing Fox News of having worked to help Donald Trump get elected.

Tarini Parti, White House Reporter for BuzzFeed News, read Omarosa’s new book so I don’t have to. She caught an interesting passage that deserves more attention:

Interesting tidbit from Omarosa's book on the Trump camp & Fox News: "...a select Trump campaign mailing list received daily emails directory from a producer at Fox News that summarized the news of the day, broke down talking points and spin suggestions, and officered resources." — Tarini Parti (@tparti) August 15, 2018

offered**

Omarosa adds:

"People speculated that there was a relationship between Fox News and the Trump campaign, and that there were people at Fox working tirelessly to get him elected. To all those people, I can confirm that you have no idea just how right you were." — Tarini Parti (@tparti) August 15, 2018

Of course, we knew how Fox has worked tirelessly on the air on behalf of Trump but we don’t know that much about how it has operated behind the scenes.

I hope Omarosa will produce some documentation for this claim.

(Manigault Newman image via screen grab)