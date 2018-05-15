It looks like Newsmax TV is looking to become the home for wayward former Fox News figures. Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling – each ousted from Fox over allegations of sexual harassment – are reportedly wanted by Newsmax TV. Former host Greta Van Susteren is also being sought.

From Page Six:

An insider told Page Six, “The deals are not done yet, but talks are in the advanced stages, certainly with O’Reilly. The thinking is, following a 6 p.m. news show, Greta would anchor the 7 p.m. hour, O’Reilly would be back at 8 p.m., and Bolling could smoothly continue on at 9 p.m. [Sean] Spicer and his cohorts would go on at 10 p.m., with the later slot allowing the show to be looser. But the deals are not yet signed and sealed.”

Michael Clemente, a former Fox executive vice president who was let go one week after Roger Ailes was ousted, is now the CEO of Newsmax TV. At the time, Fox insisted that Clemente’s departure was unrelated to the sexual harassment scandal. But clearly, if Clemente wants O'Reilly and Bolling, each of whom racked up serious allegations of harassment, there's not a lot of concern about the treatment of women there.

Watch the report from Page Six below.