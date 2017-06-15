Newt Gingrich’s comments following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a Republican baseball practice were so hideous that even the Fox News hosts suggested they were inappropriate. But Gingrich refused to show the common decency requested of him.

In case you missed it, Scalise (R-LA) is currently in critical condition and others were injured after a gunman opened fire during a practice session in advance of an annual baseball game that pits Congressional Democrats against Republicans. The gunman, who has been killed, had a long history of domestic violence. He was also a Bernie Sanders supporter.

That was all the uber-partisan Gingrich needed to start exploiting the tragedy to drum up more political hostility:

GINGRICH: It’s part of a pattern…You’ve had an increasing intensity of hostility on the left. Look, I talk to college students regularly who say to me if they openly are for Trump, they get threatened. I’ve had college students say they’re threatened with getting beaten up, some of them get death threats.

Oh, you mean like this Fox fan who was recently sent to jail after threatening numerous Fox News targets? This wannabe murderer offered money to other Fox News readers to kill various people scapegoated on Fox. Not only did Fox not report him to the authorities (but we did), Fox continued to let him post his murder-for-hire requests on FoxNews.com.

Here are a few samples of right-wing hostility Mr. Cheater Gingrich ignored:

Without challenge, Gingrich continued his hate mongering:

GINGRICH: The intensity on the left is very real. Whether it is somebody holding up, a so-called comedian holding up the president’s head in blood. Or it’s right here in New York City, a play that shows the president being assassinated.

Or how about presidential-candidate Donald Trump suggesting “Second Amendment people” act against Hillary Clinton were she to get elected? Oh, that’s right. It’s OK to use violent rhetoric if it’s a Republican. Just ask Ted Nugent.

And where was Gingrich when that same play he now abhors showed Obama being assassinated? I don’t remember hearing a complaint out of him, then.

Still, nobody at Fox challenged Gingrich.

GINGRICH: Or it’s Democratic-leaning politicians who are so angry, they have to use vulgarity because they can’t find any common language to talk. This intensity has been building, I think, since Election night.

Finally, cohost Melissa Francis spoke up. “With respect,” she said, “If everything you’re saying is true, to talk about it in those kind of terms of left and right, right now in the wake of it, does that make sense? Does it make it worse?”

Gingrich was not placated. “You want to know the truth?” he sniped.

“Well, but do you rise above it…” Francis began.

“No,” Gingrich snapped. “You’ve had a series of things which send signals that tell people that it’s OK to hate Trump. It’s OK to think of Trump in violent terms.”

Apparently, it didn’t count when Gingrich suggested Obama loved Muslims too much to protect Americans or when he accused Obama of “currying favor with the people trying to kill” Americans.

“It’s OK to consider assassinating Trump,” Gingrich continued, conveniently forgetting when Nugent talked about assassinating both Obama and Hillary Clinton. “And then suddenly we’re supposed to rise above it until the next time?”

Cohost Abby Huntsman also chided Gingrich, albeit gently.

HUNTSMAN: I think this is a moment, though, where you realize, at the end of the day that the climate has been so divisive, it has been so political and this is a time where you say these are all human beings, whether you’re Republican, whether you’re Democrat, we are all Americans, we’re all in this fight together.

But Gingrich refused to show any unity. “I don’t know in any time in recent history where you’ve had the kind of level of intensity that we see growing,” he whined. “Now maybe you’re right and maybe this is the moment everybody takes a step back but we have no evidence of that.”

Watch Gingrich exploit a tragedy to deliberately foster more division and hostility below, from the June 14, 2017 Outnumbered.