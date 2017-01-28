Recently, Michael Wolff described Megyn Kelly as a real-life Eve Harrington, the conniving, manipulative, social-climbing star of All About Eve. At the end of his article, he warned NBC’s Today host, Savannah Guthrie, to “watch out.” Today, NBC announced it will cancel the third hour of "Today" to make room for Kelly. According to the New York Post, Guthrie and her coworkers are not taking it well.

From The New York Times:

Ms. Kelly is being considered for a time slot at 9 or 10 a.m., for a show that is expected to begin in the fall. If she moves to 10 a.m., the popular fourth hour of “Today,” hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, will move to 9 a.m. One thing that is known for sure: The current iteration of the third hour of “Today,” hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, will be a thing of the past once Ms. Kelly’s show begins. [..] Mr. Roker will continue to work on the early parts of “Today.” And Ms. Hall, who is in contract negotiations with the network, will continue to host her MSNBC show and is also expected to make appearances on “Today.”

Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson adroitly summed up the change in a tweet:

Megyn Kelly to replace Al Roker and Tamron Hall on the TODAY SHOW. I'll just let the optics on that soak in for ye. pic.twitter.com/BPlmJ3QTLq — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) January 27, 2017

According to the Post's Page Six,

But, “The talent on ‘Today’ has been left in the dark, and no one knows why there’s such disruption when the show is doing so well,” an insider told us. Another adds: “People are pissed. The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They [NBC News chiefs] . . . bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn.” [...] Meanwhile, another source added, “Savannah is upset. She’s not convinced that Megyn doesn’t want her job. She was told about them hiring her 30 minutes before they made the announcement.”

Wolff described Kelly as "the era's most hardcore Eve Harrington case-- souless, heartless, shameless, avaricious, etc." He said she is despised at Fox and "seemingly, by common agreement throughout the television news business."

It doesn't look like she'll be any more popular at NBC.

Kelly is also supposed to host a Sunday night newsmagazine show. But the Times reported, "There are no concrete plans yet" for that.

(H/T NewsHounds' Richard)

Graphic of Megyn Kelly by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.