Now that news has come out that special counsel Robert Mueller has not recommended any further indictments in his yet-unseen report, Sean Hannity has concluded that Donald Trump has been vindicated and that we should all accept Mueller’s findings, even though Hannity all but declared Republican Mueller a Democratic operative.

As I previously posted, even Trump shill Alan Dershowitz acknowledges, regardless of what’s in the Mueller report, that neither Trump nor any of his associates left unindicted should breathe easy. “We may still see indictments coming out of the Southern District of New York or Washington or Virginia. We may see, actually, in this report a roadmap for other and further investigations by U.S. attorneys offices or by Congress,” he told Fox News yesterday.

But Hannity is apparently banking on the fact that declaring Trump innocent will undermine any further evidence to the contrary. And the fact that he’s spent more than a year doing his best to demonize and delegitimize the Mueller investigation should have no bearing on the fact that we should all accept, without question, the supposed finding of that same investigation.

Now Hannity changed his tune faster than he ditched his promise to undergo waterboarding for charity.

HANNITY: The favorite conspiracy theory is dead. There was nothing. The witch hunt is over and there will be no further charges, no further indictments.

After dismissing Mueller's indictments, guilty pleas, verdicts and sentences as “process crimes,” Hannity declared, “What do they all have in common? Nothing, zero to do with Trump.” Which is not true given that Trump has been implicated in multiple felonies by Michael Cohen, we don’t know what Michael Flynn has told prosecutors and Manafort is still being investigated for turning over 2016 polling data to an associate believed to be a Russian intelligence agent.

However, Hannity, probably secretly knowing that his Bedtime BFF is not at all out of the woods, Hannity kept up the fear mongering and undermining of our justice system, and the demonizing of the Mueller team, just in case. Hannity ran through his familiar litany of attacks before dishonestly announcing, “Mueller hired zero, zip registered Republicans.”

This is a lie that either Hannity got from Trump or vice versa. The most glaring part of the lie is that Mueller is a registered Republican.

Watch Hannity try to have his Mueller cake and eat it, too, below, from the March 22, 2019 Hannity.