After being caught plagiarizing, Monica Crowley is now working for Vichy Democrat and Fox News contributor Doug Schoen and she has registered as a foreign agent to do work on behalf of a pro-Russian, Ukrainian oligarch.

You may recall that Crowley resigned from a position with the Trump administration shortly before inauguration after it was conclusively demonstrated that she had committed massive plagiarism multiple times. Since then, she ludicrously called the plagiarism allegations part of a “straight up political hit job” that had been debunked. But, apparently, Crowley has landed on her feet.

The Daily Beast has more:

Monica Crowley told the Justice Department’s National Security Division that she will represent billionaire Victor Pinchuk in discussions with U.S. government officials “and other policy makers” regarding “issues of concern to Mr. Pinchuk.” […] Crowley’s new gig comes as European critics of Russian aggression in Ukraine worry that Pinchuk is going soft. In a December column for the Wall Street Journal, he called on Ukrainian leaders to make additional concessions to Moscow. “The new administration in Washington can be an opportunity for Ukraine to contribute to the solution of Russia’s intervention,” he wrote. He advised that Ukraine abandon plans to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

According to The Hill, Schoen has worked for Pinchuk since 2011 and has earned $473,000 (so far). But, The Hill notes, “more recent disclosures show that he has primarily been working on philanthropic work for Pinchuk.”

In a statement, Schoen said he approached Crowley "only after she left the position she had been appointed to" in the Trump administration. He also said she “has been working on a number of matters for me and my firm, only since she chose to resign from the position she was appointed to in the Trump Administration. ”Chose to resign" is an interesting way of putting Crowley's departure. Though she had said she left to "pursue other opportunities."

Regardless, Schoen clearly knew full well that Crowley is a major plagiarist (and prone to outrageous conspiracy theories) yet hired her anyway. Let’s not forget that this is the same Schoen who announced on Fox News, in late October, that he was no longer supporting Hillary Clinton

Crowley’s job in the Trump administration was supposed to be deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, working under Michael Flynn. Flynn, you may recall also resigned after it had been revealed that he had discussed sanctions with Russian officials before taking office (and lied about it).

So, apparently, Crowley’s contacts are more important than integrity to Schoen, who suddenly had an urgent need to take on someone friendly with the Trump administration and with a likely soft spot for Russia. And the plagiarism is, apparently, no biggie to the Trump administration because she probably would not have been hired if she didn't still have an in there.

For a taste of Crowley’s integrity, watch her ridiculously claim that Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner’s then-wife and close friend of Hillary Clinton, was connected to Al Qaeda, below, from the July 26, 2013 Hannity show.