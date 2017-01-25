When a die-hard supporter like Mike Huckabee goes on Fox Business Network to tell Donald Trump to shut up about voter fraud and the numbers of people who voted for him, it’s as good a sign as any that his support has already begun fracturing less than a week into his presidency.

Appearing on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria on Monday, Huckabee was unequivocal in his criticisms of Trump’s narcissistic, delusional insistence that he only lost the popular vote because 3-5 unauthorized people of color immigrants voted fraudulently.

HUCKABEE: I have no evidence whatsoever and I don’t know that anyone does that there were that many illegal people who voted. And, frankly, it doesn’t matter. He’s the president and whether 20 million people voted, it doesn’t matter any more. He’s the president and I’m not sure why he brought it up.

We know why he brought it up. Because Trump is utterly obsessed with his own image and his (un)popularity. I’ll leave it to the psychologists to explain why. But one thing we should all be able to agree on: Trump cares way more about his own self than he cares about us. Like a spoiled child, he has, as Crooks and Liars described it, “turned fevered swamp conspiracy theories into news that must be covered by the press.

And since we now know for sure that Fox has direct input into Trump policy, we can be pretty sure he heard Huckabee’s criticism. Whether or not Trump is willing or able to listen to it is another matter.

Watch Huckabee’s criticism below, from the January 23, 2017 Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, via Crooks and Liars.