When a die-hard supporter like Mike Huckabee goes on Fox Business Network to tell Donald Trump to shut up about voter fraud and the numbers of people who voted for him, it’s as good a sign as any that his support has already begun fracturing less than a week into his presidency.
Appearing on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria on Monday, Huckabee was unequivocal in his criticisms of Trump’s narcissistic, delusional insistence that he only lost the popular vote because 3-5 unauthorized people of color immigrants voted fraudulently.
HUCKABEE: I have no evidence whatsoever and I don’t know that anyone does that there were that many illegal people who voted. And, frankly, it doesn’t matter. He’s the president and whether 20 million people voted, it doesn’t matter any more. He’s the president and I’m not sure why he brought it up.
We know why he brought it up. Because Trump is utterly obsessed with his own image and his (un)popularity. I’ll leave it to the psychologists to explain why. But one thing we should all be able to agree on: Trump cares way more about his own self than he cares about us. Like a spoiled child, he has, as Crooks and Liars described it, “turned fevered swamp conspiracy theories into news that must be covered by the press.
And since we now know for sure that Fox has direct input into Trump policy, we can be pretty sure he heard Huckabee’s criticism. Whether or not Trump is willing or able to listen to it is another matter.
Watch Huckabee’s criticism below, from the January 23, 2017 Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, via Crooks and Liars.
We may be witnessing another paranoid hunched over Tricky Dick haunting the White House. Telling Henry Kissinger, “Walk faster Jew Boy!! I’ll show you the talking painting of George Washington!”.
But I sure as hell don’t want Pence assuming the presidency. Trump is gonna have to work out his emotional problems.
Call in the President’s Analyst!!!
Orange Donald only wants to hear the alternative facts that support his preconceived idiotic notions.
It’s obvious that no one can speak frankly to this spoiled brat. Not trophy wife Melanoma, not his children who fear he will disinherit him, not the WH staff who fear being fired, and not Dense Pence who is planning a Presidential run when Orange Donald is impeached.
He knows what the truth is, and as soon as it became apparent that Hillary would win the popular vote and they started using this lie I was getting this repeated by my Republican family and friends.
This trickery works with some. I forget who said the following quote…“A lie can make it halfway across the world before the truth has a chance to get it’s pants on”, but it sure applies here.